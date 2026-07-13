KNBA Webcast: Monday, July 13, 2026
FLIGHT SERVICE STATIONS CLOSED. After allegations of misconduct that put several employees on administrative leave, the FAA has shut down seven Alaska flight service stations across the state. It’s a move that pilots say could affect flight safety.
ALASKA FIREFIGHTERS. A 90-member Alaska wildfire team has been sent to Colorado to help with a massive wildfire.
GRAPHITE ONE MINE. Federal regulators have delayed the proposed Graphite One mine by requiring a more extensive environmental review. Local tribes and advocates call the move a win to protect subsistence and traditional culture.
JUNEAU BEAR SHOOTING. A yearling black bear was shot and wounded while rummaging through trash in downtown Juneau last week.