KNBA Webcast: Monday, July 13, 2026

FLIGHT SERVICE STATIONS CLOSED. After allegations of misconduct that put several employees on administrative leave, the FAA has shut down seven Alaska flight service stations across the state. It’s a move that pilots say could affect flight safety.

Adam KohleyAlaska Complex Management Members of the Alaska Complex Incident Command Team meet outside the incident command post in Rye,Colorado as smoke rises from the nearby Aspen Acres Fire on July 1, 2026.

ALASKA FIREFIGHTERS. A 90-member Alaska wildfire team has been sent to Colorado to help with a massive wildfire.

Ben Townsend/KNOM Graphite One's camp near the Imuruk Basin.

GRAPHITE ONE MINE. Federal regulators have delayed the proposed Graphite One mine by requiring a more extensive environmental review. Local tribes and advocates call the move a win to protect subsistence and traditional culture.

Alix Soliman/KTOO The semi-truck trailer that the bear crawled under after getting shot.

JUNEAU BEAR SHOOTING. A yearling black bear was shot and wounded while rummaging through trash in downtown Juneau last week.

