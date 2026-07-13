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KNBA Webcast: Monday, July 13, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published July 13, 2026 at 11:20 AM AKDT
An Alaska Air Cargo freighter arrives in Nome on Dec. 18, 2025.
Ben Townsend/KNOM
An Alaska Air Cargo freighter arrives in Nome on Dec. 18, 2025.

FLIGHT SERVICE STATIONS CLOSED. After allegations of misconduct that put several employees on administrative leave, the FAA has shut down seven Alaska flight service stations across the state. It’s a move that pilots say could affect flight safety.

Members of the Alaska Complex Incident Command Team meet outside the incident command post in Rye,Colorado as smoke rises from the nearby Aspen Acres Fire on July 1, 2026.
Adam KohleyAlaska Complex Management
Members of the Alaska Complex Incident Command Team meet outside the incident command post in Rye,Colorado as smoke rises from the nearby Aspen Acres Fire on July 1, 2026.

ALASKA FIREFIGHTERS. A 90-member Alaska wildfire team has been sent to Colorado to help with a massive wildfire. 

Graphite One's camp near the Imuruk Basin.
Ben Townsend/KNOM
Graphite One's camp near the Imuruk Basin.

GRAPHITE ONE MINE. Federal regulators have delayed the proposed Graphite One mine by requiring a more extensive environmental review. Local tribes and advocates call the move a win to protect subsistence and traditional culture.

The semi-truck trailer that the bear crawled under after getting shot.
Alix Soliman/KTOO
The semi-truck trailer that the bear crawled under after getting shot.

JUNEAU BEAR SHOOTING. A yearling black bear was shot and wounded while rummaging through trash in downtown Juneau last week.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride