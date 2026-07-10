KNBA Webcast: Friday, July 10, 2026

KNBA’S top stories:

GLENN HIGHWAY FATAL CRASH. Two people are dead after a pickup truck crossed the center line on the Glenn Highway, causing a four vehicle-collision.

BEAR ATTACK: A Kenai woman opens her back door and comes face-to-face with a brown bear and two cubs. Moments later, gunshots meant to scare the sow trigger a violent mauling.

Avery Ellfeldt/KHNS Chilkat Indian Village environmental staff stand on the 23 mile slide area during a site visit in 2025.

FEMA FUNDING. Four communities across Alaska could soon receive nearly $7 million in federal funding for hazard mitigation projects.

AlaskaPAWS Sitka is looking for a home at Alaska PAWS, formerly Alaska SPCA. According to the nonprofit's website, the two-year-old male cat is good with kids, affectionate and talkative.

ALASKA PAWS. A familiar name in Alaska animal care is getting a fresh identity. The Alaska SPCA is now Alaska PAWS.

Tier 1 Veterinary Medical Center's tribute to Midas.

REMEMBERING MIDAS. He was more than a police dog. Midas was a hero. The Belgium Malinois was a beloved member of the Anchorage Police Department’s K-9 team. He died this week at the age of 14.

A screenshot of the AI-generated image of a beluga whale supposedly escaping the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward.

FAKE NEWS. It was a compelling story. A beluga whale supposedly escaped from the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward to reunite with her calf. The only problem: It was generated by artificial intelligence.

