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KNBA Webcast: Friday, July 10, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published July 10, 2026 at 11:44 AM AKDT
Travelers headed toward Anchorage sit in traffic on the Glenn Highway after a fatal accident near the Highland exit on July 9, 2026
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media
Travelers headed toward Anchorage sit in traffic on the Glenn Highway after a fatal accident near the Highland exit on July 9, 2026

KNBA’S top stories:

GLENN HIGHWAY FATAL CRASH. Two people are dead after a pickup truck crossed the center line on the Glenn Highway, causing a four vehicle-collision.

BEAR ATTACK: A Kenai woman opens her back door and comes face-to-face with a brown bear and two cubs. Moments later, gunshots meant to scare the sow trigger a violent mauling.

Chilkat Indian Village environmental staff stand on the 23 mile slide area during a site visit in 2025.
Avery Ellfeldt/KHNS
Chilkat Indian Village environmental staff stand on the 23 mile slide area during a site visit in 2025.

FEMA FUNDING. Four communities across Alaska could soon receive nearly $7 million in federal funding for hazard mitigation projects.

Sitka is looking for a home at Alaska PAWS, formerly Alaska SPCA. According to the nonprofit's website, the two-year-old male cat is good with kids, affectionate and talkative.
AlaskaPAWS
Sitka is looking for a home at Alaska PAWS, formerly Alaska SPCA. According to the nonprofit's website, the two-year-old male cat is good with kids, affectionate and talkative.

ALASKA PAWS. A familiar name in Alaska animal care is getting a fresh identity. The Alaska SPCA is now Alaska PAWS.

Tier 1 Veterinary Medical Center's tribute to Midas.
Tier 1 Veterinary Medical Center's tribute to Midas.

REMEMBERING MIDAS. He was more than a police dog. Midas was a hero. The Belgium Malinois was a beloved member of the Anchorage Police Department’s K-9 team. He died this week at the age of 14.

A screenshot of the AI-generated image of a beluga whale supposedly escaping the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward.
A screenshot of the AI-generated image of a beluga whale supposedly escaping the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward.

FAKE NEWS. It was a compelling story. A beluga whale supposedly escaped from the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward to reunite with her calf. The only problem: It was generated by artificial intelligence.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride