KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, July 8, 2026

KNBA's Top Stories:

URBAN ALASKA COST OF LIVING. Which city has the highest cost of living: Anchorage, Fairbanks or Juneau? How do they compare to other metropolitan areas across the nation? The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development has some answers.

Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media Sign at the Anchorage School District's main office in East Anchorage.

ANCHORAGE SCHOOL FUNDING. The Anchorage School District uses one-time funds to restore teacher cuts.

Brian Venua/KMXT A gray whale washed up on the southern end of Kodiak’s road system, June 6, 2025.

GRAY WHALE DEATHS. Pacific gray whales are washing ashore in high numbers this year, including some in Alaska. Scientists have linked their decline to climate change.

Brielle Schaeffer/KCAW A surfer rides a wave at Sandy Beach in Sitka.



SITKA DOGS. After treating several dogs that became seriously ill following trips to local beaches, a Sitka veterinarian suspects they may have ingested marijuana.

Baez Hoen/KFSK Photos of Amy Hallingstad with a detailed timeline of her life hang between two tent poles at Petersburg’s Amy Hallingstad Day celebration, hosted by Petersburg Indian Association, on June 28, 2026

AMY HALLINGSTAD DAY. Petersburg celebrated its second annual Amy Hallingstad Day, honoring the life and legacy of the late Alaska Native rights activist

