KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, July 8, 2026
KNBA's Top Stories:
URBAN ALASKA COST OF LIVING. Which city has the highest cost of living: Anchorage, Fairbanks or Juneau? How do they compare to other metropolitan areas across the nation? The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development has some answers.
ANCHORAGE SCHOOL FUNDING. The Anchorage School District uses one-time funds to restore teacher cuts.
GRAY WHALE DEATHS. Pacific gray whales are washing ashore in high numbers this year, including some in Alaska. Scientists have linked their decline to climate change.
SITKA DOGS. After treating several dogs that became seriously ill following trips to local beaches, a Sitka veterinarian suspects they may have ingested marijuana.
AMY HALLINGSTAD DAY. Petersburg celebrated its second annual Amy Hallingstad Day, honoring the life and legacy of the late Alaska Native rights activist