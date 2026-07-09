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KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, July 8, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published July 9, 2026 at 9:10 AM AKDT
Part of the Anchorage skyline is reflected in the south-facing windows of downtown's Robert B. Atwood Building on June 17, 2026.
Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon
Part of the Anchorage skyline is reflected in the south-facing windows of downtown's Robert B. Atwood Building on June 17, 2026.

KNBA's Top Stories:

URBAN ALASKA COST OF LIVING. Which city has the highest cost of living: Anchorage, Fairbanks or Juneau? How do they compare to other metropolitan areas across the nation? The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development has some answers.

Sign at the Anchorage School District's main office in East Anchorage.
Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media
Sign at the Anchorage School District's main office in East Anchorage.

ANCHORAGE SCHOOL FUNDING. The Anchorage School District uses one-time funds to restore teacher cuts.

A gray whale washed up on the southern end of Kodiak’s road system, June 6, 2025.
Brian Venua/KMXT
A gray whale washed up on the southern end of Kodiak’s road system, June 6, 2025. 

GRAY WHALE DEATHS. Pacific gray whales are washing ashore in high numbers this year, including some in Alaska. Scientists have linked their decline to climate change.

A surfer rides a wave at Sandy Beach in Sitka.
Brielle Schaeffer/KCAW
A surfer rides a wave at Sandy Beach in Sitka.

SITKA DOGS. After treating several dogs that became seriously ill following trips to local beaches, a Sitka veterinarian suspects they may have ingested marijuana.

Photos of Amy Hallingstad with a detailed timeline of her life hang between two tent poles at Petersburg’s Amy Hallingstad Day celebration, hosted by Petersburg Indian Association, on June 28, 2026
Baez Hoen/KFSK
Photos of Amy Hallingstad with a detailed timeline of her life hang between two tent poles at Petersburg’s Amy Hallingstad Day celebration, hosted by Petersburg Indian Association, on June 28, 2026

AMY HALLINGSTAD DAY. Petersburg celebrated its second annual Amy Hallingstad Day, honoring the life and legacy of the late Alaska Native rights activist
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride