KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, July 8, 2026
KNBA's Top Stories:
- PORT SETTLEMENT: Anchorage ends years-long lawsuit against the federal government over mishandled port upgrades. The settlement pays about $180 million to the port.
- SMALL CORPORATION TAX. To tax or not to tax small private corporations in Alaska. It’s still the sticking point for lawmakers as they debate legislation for the Alaska LNG Project.
- NEW MARIJUANA LAW. A new law allows Alaskans who have been convicted for low-level marijuana possession to keep their records confidential so they do not appear in background checks.
- SWIMMER’S ITCH. It’s a parasite worse than a mosquito bite, and it hides in local lakes. Fairbanks researchers are studying whether climate change is making Swimmer’s Itch more common—and they're asking swimmers to help solve the mystery.