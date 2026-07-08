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KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published July 8, 2026 at 9:42 AM AKDT
Construction at the Don Young Port of Alaska.
Courtesy of Municipality of Anchorage
Construction at the Don Young Port of Alaska.

KNBA's Top Stories:

  • PORT SETTLEMENT: Anchorage ends years-long lawsuit against the federal government over mishandled port upgrades. The settlement pays about $180 million to the port.
The Alaska State Capitol is illuminated by sunlight on Feb. 14, 2025.
Eric Stone, Alaska Public Media
The Alaska State Capitol is illuminated by sunlight on Feb. 14, 2025.

  • SMALL CORPORATION TAX. To tax or not to tax small private corporations in Alaska. It’s still the sticking point for lawmakers as they debate legislation for the Alaska LNG Project.
A jar of marijuana buds is seen at the Stoney Moose in Ketchikan.
Leila Kheiry/KRBD
A jar of marijuana buds is seen at the Stoney Moose in Ketchikan.

  • NEW MARIJUANA LAW. A new law allows Alaskans who have been convicted for low-level marijuana possession to keep their records confidential so they do not appear in background checks.
The Tanana Lakes Recreation Area is a popular spot for swimmers in Fairbanks.
Tanana Lakes Recreation Area
The Tanana Lakes Recreation Area is a popular spot for swimmers in Fairbanks.

  • SWIMMER’S ITCH. It’s a parasite worse than a mosquito bite, and it hides in local lakes. Fairbanks researchers are studying whether climate change is making Swimmer’s Itch more common—and they're asking swimmers to help solve the mystery.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride