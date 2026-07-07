KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, July 7, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories
- PRESIDENTIAL PARDON. President Trump has pardoned a diesel mechanic from Wasilla who was convicted of removing pollution-control equipment from diesel vehicles.
- WRONGFUL CONVICTIONS. Under a new law, the Alaska Beacon reports that Alaskans who have been wrongfully convicted can now apply to claim their Permanent Fund dividends that were withheld while they were incarcerated.
- REP. SARA VANCE. The Alaska state House’s ethics committee found Homer Republican Rep. Sarah Vance likely violated state law by using publicly funded resources to criticize a local newspaper’s coverage of a Charlie Kirk memorial last year.
- JUNEAU BLACK BEAR. A bear let itself into a historic Juneau Hotel — and a short time later let itself out — but it wasn’t a quiet exit.