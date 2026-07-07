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KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published July 7, 2026 at 9:44 AM AKDT
President Trump signs America First Fishing executive order on June 11, 2026
White House
President Trump signs America First Fishing executive order on June 11, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories

  • PRESIDENTIAL PARDON. President Trump has pardoned a diesel mechanic from Wasilla who was convicted of removing pollution-control equipment from diesel vehicles.
Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend office in Juneau.
Skip Gray, KTOO
Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend office in Juneau.

  • WRONGFUL CONVICTIONS. Under a new law, the Alaska Beacon reports that Alaskans who have been wrongfully convicted can now apply to claim their Permanent Fund dividends that were withheld while they were incarcerated.
Rep. Sarah Vance listens to a colleague on the floor of the Alaska House of Representatives in Juneau on Jan. 28, 2026.
Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media
Rep. Sarah Vance listens to a colleague on the floor of the Alaska House of Representatives in Juneau on Jan. 28, 2026.

  • REP. SARA VANCE. The Alaska state House’s ethics committee found Homer Republican Rep. Sarah Vance likely violated state law by using publicly funded resources to criticize a local newspaper’s coverage of a Charlie Kirk memorial last year.
A black bear looks around the second floor hallway of the Alaskan Hotel on Sunday, July 5, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Queenie Lim)
Courtesy of Queenie Lim
A black bear looks around the second floor hallway of the Alaskan Hotel on Sunday, July 5, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Queenie Lim)

  • JUNEAU BLACK BEAR. A bear let itself into a historic Juneau Hotel — and a short time later let itself out — but it wasn’t a quiet exit.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride