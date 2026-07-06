KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, July 6, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

FUNNEL CLOUD. An intense thunderstorm generated a rare funnel cloud on July 4th. It was spotted at a lodge near Cantwell and captured on video. Meteorologists say it never touched the ground, so it never became a tornado.

Photo by Kate Stafford. Bowheads surfacing near a tug boat.

ARCTIC SHIP TRAFFIC. The Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden looks at how growing ship traffic in the Arctic is affecting bowhead whales and ringed seals.

SEWARD HIGHWAY SALMON SPILL. A truck pulling two trailers loaded with salmon overturned on the Seward Highway at Mile 15. Alaska State Troopers say the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. It took crews about eight hours to clear the wreckage and the salmon scattered over the road.

Courtesy, Mount Marathon Race

MT. SEWARD MARATHON. Defending champions held their ground at this year’s Mount Marathon Race, with both the men’s and women’s winners successfully retaining their titles.

Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media Debbie Erickson rides her horse, Rush, at her stables in Wasilla on May 18, 2026.

HORSE THERAPY. More than 100,000 Alaskans live with a mental health challenge. But many aren’t interested in just talking with a therapist about their feelings. So, Alaska Public Media's Rachel Cassandra visited one team in Mat-Su that has another approach to helping people work through their trauma and life struggles.

