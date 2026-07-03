KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, July 3, 2026

WEEK OF DREAMS. Alaska’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday pays tribute to the state’s little-known but colorful baseball history, with teams like St. Paul Island’s “Knock Down and Skin’ems,” the oldest ball club in Alaska.

Rhonda McBride/KNBA. Billee Zacharof is only two-years-old but his parents are hoping he'll grow up to play on St. Paul Island's "Knock Down and Skin'em" team, which takes its name from the way islanders hunted seals, a staple of their traditional diet. Billie was photographed while watching a baseball demonstration game at the Alaska Native Heritage Center on June 29, 2026.