KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, July 3, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
- ALASKA ABSENT. Alaska 's exhibit turns out to be a dud at the Great American State Fair. Visitors hoping to get a feel for Alaska’s greatness left disappointed. The governor's office did not respond to questions about it.
WEEK OF DREAMS. Alaska’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday pays tribute to the state’s little-known but colorful baseball history, with teams like St. Paul Island’s “Knock Down and Skin’ems,” the oldest ball club in Alaska.