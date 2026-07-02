KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, July 2, 2026
KNBA’S Top Stories:
POTTER MARSH FATALITIES. Two people were killed in a collision on the Seward Highway yesterday morning. The force of the impact sent three cars into Potter Marsh.
CHESTER KASHATOK MEMORIAL. Eight months after Typhoon Halong ripped through the Southwest Alaska community of Kwigillingok, Chester Kashatok was finally laid to rest. ALASKA LNG PROJECT. Lawmakers still haven’t agreed on a tax break for the natural gas pipeline.
TRUSTY TUSTY. An important milestone has been reached in efforts to replace the Tustumena (tuss-tuh-mee-nuh) Ferry.
DEB HAALAND. Former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland makes a stop in Juneau to promote her new memoire, “A Voice Like Mine.”
HUNTER EDUCATION. On Prince of Wales Island, students recently took a hunter education safety class.