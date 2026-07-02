KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, July 2, 2026

KNBA’S Top Stories:

POTTER MARSH FATALITIES. Two people were killed in a collision on the Seward Highway yesterday morning. The force of the impact sent three cars into Potter Marsh.

CHESTER KASHATOK MEMORIAL. Eight months after Typhoon Halong ripped through the Southwest Alaska community of Kwigillingok, Chester Kashatok was finally laid to rest. ALASKA LNG PROJECT. Lawmakers still haven’t agreed on a tax break for the natural gas pipeline.

Rhonda McBride Tustumena Ferry docked in Chignik, August 10, 2023

TRUSTY TUSTY. An important milestone has been reached in efforts to replace the Tustumena (tuss-tuh-mee-nuh) Ferry.

Mircea Brown/courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Institute Deb Haaland signs her new book “A Voice Like Mine” during a signing at the Sealaska Heritage Institute clan house Shuká Hít on June 28, 2026

DEB HAALAND. Former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland makes a stop in Juneau to promote her new memoire, “A Voice Like Mine.”

Sydney Dauphinais/KRBD Students from Thorne Bay shoot at targets at the Prince of Wales Shooting Club last month. The field test is the final step in completing the Hunter Education course.

HUNTER EDUCATION. On Prince of Wales Island, students recently took a hunter education safety class.