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KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, July 2, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published July 2, 2026 at 9:18 AM AKDT
The force of the collision sent three cars into Potter's Marsh on July 1, 2026. Two people died in the crash along the Seward Highway.
Courtesy of Anchorage Fire Department
The force of the collision sent three cars into Potter's Marsh on July 1, 2026. Two people died in the crash along the Seward Highway.

KNBA’S Top Stories:

POTTER MARSH FATALITIES. Two people were killed in a collision on the Seward Highway yesterday morning. The force of the impact sent three cars into Potter Marsh.

CHESTER KASHATOK MEMORIAL. Eight months after Typhoon Halong ripped through the Southwest Alaska community of Kwigillingok, Chester Kashatok was finally laid to rest. ALASKA LNG PROJECT. Lawmakers still haven’t agreed on a tax break for the natural gas pipeline.

Tustumena Ferry docked in Chignik, August 10, 2023
Rhonda McBride
Tustumena Ferry docked in Chignik, August 10, 2023

TRUSTY TUSTY. An important milestone has been reached in efforts to replace the Tustumena (tuss-tuh-mee-nuh) Ferry.

Deb Haaland signs her new book “A Voice Like Mine” during a signing at the Sealaska Heritage Institute clan house Shuká Hít on June 28, 2026
Mircea Brown/courtesy of Sealaska Heritage Institute
Deb Haaland signs her new book “A Voice Like Mine” during a signing at the Sealaska Heritage Institute clan house Shuká Hít on June 28, 2026

DEB HAALAND. Former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland makes a stop in Juneau to promote her new memoire, “A Voice Like Mine.”

Students from Thorne Bay shoot at targets at the Prince of Wales Shooting Club last month. The field test is the final step in completing the Hunter Education course.
Sydney Dauphinais/KRBD
Students from Thorne Bay shoot at targets at the Prince of Wales Shooting Club last month. The field test is the final step in completing the Hunter Education course.

HUNTER EDUCATION. On Prince of Wales Island, students recently took a hunter education safety class.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride