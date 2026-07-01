KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, July 1, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
- U.S. SENATE RACE SAMPLE BALLOT. Now that the Alaska Supreme Court has said it’s OK to have two men named Dan Sullivans on the ballot for U.S. Senate, the question is: How will those names appear so voters can differentiate between the candidates?
- TOWNSQUARE BRICKS. They helped build Town Square Park — one brick and one name at a time. Now, after nearly 35 years… those commemorative bricks are coming out. And if you want to claim yours, there’s a way to do that.
- HALONG VICTIM IDENTIFIED. The remains of a man recovered last month near Kwigillingok have been identified as Chester Kashatok. The Kwigillingok man was swept away in a storm last October, generated by Typhoon Halong.
- WHALE OF A TALE. Not your typical camping trip find. But two women staying in a cabin on an island near Sitka discovered a rare, deep-sea whale, washed up on a beach. It was pregnant. At the request of researchers who want to learn more about the mysterious death, they removed the whale’s fetus and carried it in their boat to Sitka in a cooler. KCAW's Hope McKenney reports.