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KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published July 1, 2026 at 8:25 AM AKDT

KNBA’s Top Stories:

  • U.S. SENATE RACE SAMPLE BALLOT. Now that the Alaska Supreme Court has said it’s OK to have two men named Dan Sullivans on the ballot for U.S. Senate, the question is: How will those names appear so voters can differentiate between the candidates?
As part of a renovation project, crews have begun to remove 35,000 commemorative bricks from Anchorage's Town Square.
City of Anchorage
As part of a renovation project, crews have begun to remove 35,000 commemorative bricks from Anchorage's Town Square.

  • TOWNSQUARE BRICKS. They helped build Town Square Park — one brick and one name at a time. Now, after nearly 35 years… those commemorative bricks are coming out. And if you want to claim yours, there’s a way to do that.
Storm damage from ex-Typhoon Halong in the Kuskokwim Delta coastal community of Kwigillingok on Oct. 16, 2025.
Nathaniel Herz/KYUK and Northern Journal
Storm damage from ex-Typhoon Halong in the Kuskokwim Delta coastal community of Kwigillingok on Oct. 16, 2025.

  • HALONG VICTIM IDENTIFIED. The remains of a man recovered last month near Kwigillingok have been identified as Chester Kashatok. The Kwigillingok man was swept away in a storm last October, generated by Typhoon Halong.
A team carries the goose-beaked whale fetus to their boat. (Photo courtesy of Ellie Schmidt, taken under NOAA Stranding Agreement number SA-AKR-2025-01 issued to UAS Sitka Campus)
Courtesy of Ellie Schmidt, taken under NOAA Stranding Agreement number SA-AKR-2025-01 issued to UAS Sitka Campus
A team carries the goose-beaked whale fetus to their boat on Kruzof Island.

  • WHALE OF A TALE. Not your typical camping trip find. But two women staying in a cabin on an island near Sitka discovered a rare, deep-sea whale, washed up on a beach. It was pregnant. At the request of researchers who want to learn more about the mysterious death, they removed the whale’s fetus and carried it in their boat to Sitka in a cooler. KCAW's Hope McKenney reports.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride