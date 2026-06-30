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KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published June 30, 2026 at 9:38 AM AKDT
The Alaska Election Division makes it official: It says Dan J. Sullivan (left) can’t run against Sen. Dan S. Sullivan (right).
Alaska Public Media
The Alaska Supreme Court weighs in on the "Double Dan Debate." It says Dan J. Sullivan (left) can appear on the same ballot as Sen. Dan S. Sullivan (right).

KNBA’s Top Stories.

  • DOUBLE DAN DEBATE. The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that Dan Sullivan of Petersburg can be on the same ballot as the incumbent, Senator Dan Sullivan.
Executive Director of Alaska Native Rural Veterinary Angie Fitch (middle), Koyuk residents and their pets during a veterinary visit.
Photo provided by Angie Fitch.
Executive Director of Alaska Native Rural Veterinary Angie Fitch (middle), Koyuk residents and their pets during a veterinary visit.

  • RURAL VETERINARIANS. A group of Alaska Native organizations launched a new rural veterinary program. Starting next month, it will provide animal care to dozens of rural communities across the state.
Zofia Danielson with the Sitka Sound Science Center holds up a bottle with a message, found during a beach clean-up.
Courtesy, Sitka Sound Science Center
Zofia Danielson with the Sitka Sound Science Center holds up a bottle with a message, found during a beach clean-up.

  • MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE. A Sitka Sound Science Center beach clean-up project makes a mysterious discovery.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride