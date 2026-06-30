KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, June 30, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories.
- DOUBLE DAN DEBATE. The Alaska Supreme Court has ruled that Dan Sullivan of Petersburg can be on the same ballot as the incumbent, Senator Dan Sullivan.
- RURAL VETERINARIANS. A group of Alaska Native organizations launched a new rural veterinary program. Starting next month, it will provide animal care to dozens of rural communities across the state.
- MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE. A Sitka Sound Science Center beach clean-up project makes a mysterious discovery.