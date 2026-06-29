KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, June 29, 2026
KNBA’S Top Stories:
- DAN SULLIVAN BALLOT DECISION. The Alaska Supreme Court must make a decision by tomorrow on whether to allow two Dan Sullivans on the ballot.
- MATT CLAMAN. Anchorage Democrat Matt Claman drops out of the governor’s race, leaving a crowded field of 17 candidates.
- ANCHORAGE MAYORAL RACE. Natasha von Imhof has announced her intent to run for mayor of Anchorage ahead of April’s 2027 race.
- KENAI SOCKEYES. A slug of sockeye salmon move into Kenai Peninsula rivers.
- SOUTHEAST TOTEMS. A viral social media trend targeting Alaska Native totem poles is drawing sharp criticism from tribal leaders across Southeast.
- OUTDOOR ART IN SITKA. Indigenous artists are taking their work outdoors across Southeast Alaska, inviting the public to watch and learn in real time. In Sitka, one artist-in-residence is drawing inspiration from her family legacy