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KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, June 29, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published June 29, 2026 at 9:58 AM AKDT
Dan Sullivan of Petersburg announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate on May 29 to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.
Courtesy, Alaska Beacon
Dan Sullivan of Petersburg announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate on May 29 to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.

KNBA’S Top Stories:

  • DAN SULLIVAN BALLOT DECISION. The Alaska Supreme Court must make a decision by tomorrow on whether to allow two Dan Sullivans on the ballot.
Anchorage Democratic state Sen. Matt Claman speaks on the floor of the Alaska Senate on April 28, 2025. Former Alaska state Senator Natasha von Imhof has filed to run for mayor of Anchorage.
Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media
Anchorage Democratic state Sen. Matt Claman speaks on the floor of the Alaska Senate on April 28, 2025.
Former Alaska state Senator Natasha von Imhof has filed to run for mayor of Anchorage.

  • MATT CLAMAN. Anchorage Democrat Matt Claman drops out of the governor’s race, leaving a crowded field of 17 candidates.
Former Alaska state Senator Natasha von Imhof has filed to run for mayor of Anchorage.
Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media
Former Alaska state Senator Natasha von Imhof has filed to run for mayor of Anchorage.

  • ANCHORAGE MAYORAL RACE. Natasha von Imhof has announced her intent to run for mayor of Anchorage ahead of April’s 2027 race.
Anglers fish the Russian River during the first salmon run in late June.
Riley Board/KDLL
Anglers fish the Russian River during the first salmon run in late June.

  • KENAI SOCKEYES. A slug of sockeye salmon move into Kenai Peninsula rivers.
Klawock Totem Park shown in November 2025.
Sydney Dauphinais, KRBD
Klawock Totem Park shown in November 2025.

  • SOUTHEAST TOTEMS. A viral social media trend targeting Alaska Native totem poles is drawing sharp criticism from tribal leaders across Southeast. 
Nena Howell Walton is the artist-in-residence at Sitka National Historical Park.
Courtesy, Nena Howell Walton
Nena Howell Walton is the artist-in-residence at Sitka National Historical Park.

  • OUTDOOR ART IN SITKA. Indigenous artists are taking their work outdoors across Southeast Alaska, inviting the public to watch and learn in real time. In Sitka, one artist-in-residence is drawing inspiration from her family legacy
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride