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KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, June 26, 2026.

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published June 26, 2026 at 8:50 AM AKDT
Anchorage Police Chief shows police body camera footage of Deandrea Robinson, 33, pointing a handgun towards officers during a press conference on June 25, 2026.
Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media
Anchorage Police Chief shows police body camera footage of Deandrea Robinson, 33, pointing a handgun towards officers during a press conference on June 25, 2026.

KNBA’S Top Stories:

  • FOLLOW-UP: APD WALMART SHOOTING. Anchorage police release new details on an officer-involved shooting that killed one man and injured three officers.
The Alaska Election Division makes it official: It says Dan J. Sullivan (left) can’t run against Sen. Dan S. Sullivan (right).
Alaska Public Media
Dan J. Sullivan (left) continues his fight to run against Sen. Dan S. Sullivan (right).

  • TWO DAN SULLIVANS. A judge hears arguments over whether there can be two Dan Sullivans in the U.S. Senate Race.
Jesuit priests form a row along the altar of Bethel's Immaculate Conception Church as members of the congregation lift their arms and pray.
Ben Townsend/KNOM
Jesuit priests form a row along the altar of Bethel's Immaculate Conception Church as members of the congregation lift their arms and pray.

  • JESUIT PRIESTS BID FAREWELL. For the first time in nearly 140 years, there will no longer be any Jesuit priests in the state of Alaska.  
Ben Mallot making his first speech as AFN President at the convention
Matt Faubion
Ben Mallot making his first speech as AFN President at the convention

  • 2026 AFN CONVENTION. The Alaska Federation of Natives announces theme and keynote speaker for this October’s convention.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride