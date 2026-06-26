KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, June 26, 2026.
KNBA’S Top Stories:
- FOLLOW-UP: APD WALMART SHOOTING. Anchorage police release new details on an officer-involved shooting that killed one man and injured three officers.
- TWO DAN SULLIVANS. A judge hears arguments over whether there can be two Dan Sullivans in the U.S. Senate Race.
- JESUIT PRIESTS BID FAREWELL. For the first time in nearly 140 years, there will no longer be any Jesuit priests in the state of Alaska.
- 2026 AFN CONVENTION. The Alaska Federation of Natives announces theme and keynote speaker for this October’s convention.