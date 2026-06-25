KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, June 25, 2026
KNBA’S Top Stories:
- VIC FISCHER VETO: Vic Fischer was an icon of the Alaska statehood movement, but one of the research institutes he helped found, won’t be named after him.
- BUDGET VETOES: Governor Mike Dunleavy got his veto pen out and trimmed nearly 90 million from the state budget.
- ATTORNEY FEES. The State of Alaska’s battle over managing fisheries on the Kuskokwim River has a costly outcome. The state must pay $1.8 million to cover the legal costs of four Native groups which joined a federal lawsuit against the state.