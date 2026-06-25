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KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, June 25, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published June 25, 2026 at 10:27 AM AKDT
Vic Fischer in October 2021.
Bob Waldrop
Vic Fischer in October 2021.

KNBA’S Top Stories:

  • VIC FISCHER VETO: Vic Fischer was an icon of the Alaska statehood movement, but one of the research institutes he helped found, won’t be named after him.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters during a news conference on May 19, 2025.
Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media
Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters during a news conference on May 19, 2025.

  • BUDGET VETOES: Governor Mike Dunleavy got his veto pen out and trimmed nearly 90 million from the state budget.
Salmon prepared for drying at fish camp on Kuskokwim River near Napaskiak on June 21, 2016.
Rhonda McBride, KNBA.
Salmon prepared for drying at fish camp on Kuskokwim River near Napaskiak on June 21, 2016.

  • ATTORNEY FEES. The State of Alaska’s battle over managing fisheries on the Kuskokwim River has a costly outcome. The state must pay $1.8 million to cover the legal costs of four Native groups which joined a federal lawsuit against the state.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride