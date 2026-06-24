KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

WAR POWERS. Sen. Lisa Murkowski was among four Republicans who voted with Democrats to pass a resolution curtailing President Trump’s use of military force.

Courtesy of NOAA Researchers in Seward take measurements of a pregnant fin whale, hit by a cruise ship.

FIN WHALE DEATH. A preliminary investigation in Seward into the death of fin whale finds that the pregnant female was killed in a cruise ship strike.

Shiloh Schulte A whimbrel that's been tagged by researchers on the North Slope takes flight.

WHIMBRELS. Whimbrels have curved beaks and are known for their flute-like sounds. The Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden looks at research on the North Slope to track the birds and help them recover from a sharp decline in numbers.

Hunter Morrisond/KRBD. The “Northbound Nutters” approach a dock in Ketchikan’s Thomas Basin boat harbor on Monday evening. The team placed first in this year’s Race to Alaska, an engineless boat competition that begins in Washington state.

RACE TO ALASKA. It's wild and crazy. KRBD's Hunter Morrison is on hand to greet the winners of the Race to Alaska, human and wind-powered boat race from Washington State to Ketchikan.

