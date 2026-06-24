KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, June 24, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
WAR POWERS. Sen. Lisa Murkowski was among four Republicans who voted with Democrats to pass a resolution curtailing President Trump’s use of military force.
FIN WHALE DEATH. A preliminary investigation in Seward into the death of fin whale finds that the pregnant female was killed in a cruise ship strike.
WHIMBRELS. Whimbrels have curved beaks and are known for their flute-like sounds. The Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden looks at research on the North Slope to track the birds and help them recover from a sharp decline in numbers.
RACE TO ALASKA. It's wild and crazy. KRBD's Hunter Morrison is on hand to greet the winners of the Race to Alaska, human and wind-powered boat race from Washington State to Ketchikan.