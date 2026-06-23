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KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published June 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM AKDT
Maureen Longworth and Lin Davis smile for a photo at their home on Douglas Island on Thursday, June 18, 2026.
Clarise Larson/KTOO
Maureen Longworth and Lin Davis smile for a photo at their home on Douglas Island on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

KNBA’S Top Stories

  • PADDLEBOARDER DEATH. Alaska State Troopers have recovered and identified the body of a paddleboarder who went missing last weekend on Turnagain Arm.
The Alaska Election Division makes it official: It says Dan J. Sullivan (left) can’t run against Sen. Dan S. Sullivan (right).
Alaska Public Media
The Alaska Election Division makes it official: It says Dan J. Sullivan (left) can’t run against Sen. Dan S. Sullivan (right).

  • PETERSBURG DAN SULLIVAN. A new development in the case of Dan J. Sullivan, the retired Petersburg teacher, challenging the incumbent, Sen. Dan Sullivan. He’s suing the Alaska Division of Elections, to fight the state’s removal of his name from the U.S. Senate ballot.
  • GAY PRIDE MONTH. To mark Gay Pride Month, KTOO’S Clarise Larson talks with Maureen Longworth and Lin Davis, a wife and her wife, who dedicated their lives to fighting for LGBTQ+ rights. How they helped to win rights for state and municipal workers in Alaska. The women reflect on living joyfully and openly.
The 2027 Iron Dog route adds three new communities .
Iron Dog/Facebook
The 2027 Iron Dog route adds three new communities .

  • IRON DOG. The Iron Dog, billed as the biggest and toughest snowmachine race in the world, has a new route that includes three new communities.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride