KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, June 23, 2026
KNBA’S Top Stories
- PADDLEBOARDER DEATH. Alaska State Troopers have recovered and identified the body of a paddleboarder who went missing last weekend on Turnagain Arm.
- PETERSBURG DAN SULLIVAN. A new development in the case of Dan J. Sullivan, the retired Petersburg teacher, challenging the incumbent, Sen. Dan Sullivan. He’s suing the Alaska Division of Elections, to fight the state’s removal of his name from the U.S. Senate ballot.
- GAY PRIDE MONTH. To mark Gay Pride Month, KTOO’S Clarise Larson talks with Maureen Longworth and Lin Davis, a wife and her wife, who dedicated their lives to fighting for LGBTQ+ rights. How they helped to win rights for state and municipal workers in Alaska. The women reflect on living joyfully and openly.
- IRON DOG. The Iron Dog, billed as the biggest and toughest snowmachine race in the world, has a new route that includes three new communities.