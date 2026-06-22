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KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, June 22, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published June 22, 2026 at 8:47 AM AKDT
The State House voted down the Senate's changes to its tax breaks for the Alaska LNG Project.
Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media
The State House voted down the Senate's changes to its tax breaks for the Alaska LNG Project.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

  • SPECIAL SESSION: One special session ended in Juneau on Friday. Another began on Saturday. Still no consensus between the House and the Senate on a tax break for the Alaska LNG Project.
  • FATAL ATV ROLLOVER. A Wasilla woman, who State Troopers say was driving her ATV while intoxicated, faces charges in the death of her 10-year-old child, who was killed when the ATV rolled over near Butte.
Anchorage City Hall.
Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media
Anchorage City Hall.

  • HOUSING TAX BREAK:The Anchorage mayor wants to incentivize new housing construction with tax breaks.
A Peninsula Oilers player slides home during the team's opening night game at Coral Seymour Memorial Ballpark in Kenai, Alaska, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026
Jake Dye/KDLL Radio
A Peninsula Oilers player slides home during the team's opening night game at Coral Seymour Memorial Ballpark in Kenai, Alaska, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026

  • KENAI OILERS:They’re rooting for the home team once again. After a year off, the Kenai Oilers have returned to the ball field.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride