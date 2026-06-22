KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, June 22, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
- SPECIAL SESSION: One special session ended in Juneau on Friday. Another began on Saturday. Still no consensus between the House and the Senate on a tax break for the Alaska LNG Project.
- FATAL ATV ROLLOVER. A Wasilla woman, who State Troopers say was driving her ATV while intoxicated, faces charges in the death of her 10-year-old child, who was killed when the ATV rolled over near Butte.
- HOUSING TAX BREAK:The Anchorage mayor wants to incentivize new housing construction with tax breaks.
- KENAI OILERS:They’re rooting for the home team once again. After a year off, the Kenai Oilers have returned to the ball field.