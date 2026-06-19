KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, June 19, 2026.
KNBA's Top Stories:
- SPECIAL SESSION. As the clock ticks away on the final hours of the legislature’s special session on tax breaks for the Alaska LNG Project, the governor vetoes nine bills. Will attempts to override his vetoes bog down attempts to pass the tax breaks he wants lawmakers to pass?
- OCEAN MONITORING PROGRAM SURVIVES. A long-standing ocean monitoring station off the coast of Alaska has been saved from Trump Administration budget cuts.
- WESTERN ALASKA FUEL DELIVERIES. Western Alaska braces for a big jump in fuel prices, as barges begin to make their summer deliveries.
- BETHEL TWINS INNOVATE. A pair of twins from Bethel have more in common than the same birthday. This brother and sister team, who study mechanical engineering at UAA , just won top honors at an innovation competition in Fairbanks for their prototype of a device to cut home heating costs.
- JUNETEENTH. Juneteenth is commemorated today as a state and federal holiday with celebrations planned in both Anchorage and the Mat Su.