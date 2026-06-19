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KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, June 19, 2026.

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published June 19, 2026 at 9:47 AM AKDT
Unalakleet resident Alvin Ivanoff and his son, Harry Ivanoff, prepare for a trip to Nome for the red king crab season opener, a trip he estimates will use 50 to 60 gallons of diesel.
Ben Townsend/KNOM
Unalakleet resident Alvin Ivanoff and his son, Harry Ivanoff, prepare for a trip to Nome for the red king crab season opener, a trip he estimates will use 50 to 60 gallons of diesel.

KNBA's Top Stories:

  • SPECIAL SESSION. As the clock ticks away on the final hours of the legislature’s special session on tax breaks for the Alaska LNG Project, the governor vetoes nine bills. Will attempts to override his vetoes bog down attempts to pass the tax breaks he wants lawmakers to pass?
Chief Warrant Officer Jeffrey Ritter supervises a Coast Guard Cutter Sycamore crew after the launch of a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association weather buoy near Prince William Sound on Dec. 10, 2018.
Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn/U.S. Coast Guard
Chief Warrant Officer Jeffrey Ritter supervises a Coast Guard Cutter Sycamore crew after the launch of a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association weather buoy near Prince William Sound on Dec. 10, 2018.

  • OCEAN MONITORING PROGRAM SURVIVES. A long-standing ocean monitoring station off the coast of Alaska has been saved from Trump Administration budget cuts.
  • WESTERN ALASKA FUEL DELIVERIES. Western Alaska braces for a big jump in fuel prices, as barges begin to make their summer deliveries.
Bethel siblings Vjosa Pellumbi, left, and Drini Pellumbi pose after winning the top prize at the UAF College of Business and Security Management's Arctic Innovation Competition held at the 8 Star Events Center in Fairbanks on April 18, 2026.Sara Lewis/UAF
Sara Lewis/UAF
Bethel siblings Vjosa Pellumbi, left, and Drini Pellumbi pose after winning the top prize at the UAF College of Business and Security Management's Arctic Innovation Competition held at the 8 Star Events Center in Fairbanks on April 18, 2026.Sara Lewis/UAF

  • BETHEL TWINS INNOVATE. A pair of twins from Bethel have more in common than the same birthday. This brother and sister team, who study mechanical engineering at UAA , just won top honors at an innovation competition in Fairbanks for their prototype of a device to cut home heating costs.
  • JUNETEENTH. Juneteenth is commemorated today as a state and federal holiday with celebrations planned in both Anchorage and the Mat Su.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride