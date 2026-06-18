KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, June 18, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
- WALMART SHOOTING. Police say gunfire erupted at an Anchorage Walmart that killed a shoplifting suspect and wounded an officer.
- SALMON PARASITES.A growing number of Alaskans have found that they have an allergic reaction after eating salmon. But it’s not the seafood that’s the problem, but the parasites in the fish.
- PETERSBURG DAN. An attorney advising the state Legislature says the Division of Elections likely lacked legal justification for disqualifying Dan. J. Sullivan of Petersburg from running in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race.