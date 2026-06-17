KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
KNBA's Top Stories:
- GASLINE TAXCUTS. The Alaska Senate puts the tax breaks that the House passed last week for the Alaska LNG Project under the microscope.
- OCEAN MONITORING. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski is working with other senators to block the Trump administration’s plans to dismantle an ocean monitoring system.
- CRISIS RESPONSE. Alaska Public Media’s Hannah Flor looks at how a crisis response team embedded in the Anchorage Police and Fire Departments frees them up to focus on crimes and medical emergencies.
- DOME TRAIL BEAR ATTACK. A bicyclist on the Dome Trail near Stuckagain Heights survives a bear attack.