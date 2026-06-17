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KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published June 17, 2026 at 9:56 AM AKDT
Senators chat during a break in a Senate Finance Committee meeting discussing the Alaska LNG project on June 16, 2026.
Eric Stone
Senators chat during a break in a Senate Finance Committee meeting discussing the Alaska LNG project on June 16, 2026.

KNBA's Top Stories:

  • GASLINE TAXCUTS. The Alaska Senate puts the tax breaks that the House passed last week for the Alaska LNG Project under the microscope.
Chief Warrant Officer Jeffrey Ritter supervises a Coast Guard Cutter Sycamore crew after the launch of a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association weather buoy near Prince William Sound on Dec. 10, 2018.
Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn/U.S. Coast Guard
Chief Warrant Officer Jeffrey Ritter supervises a Coast Guard Cutter Sycamore crew after the launch of a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association weather buoy near Prince William Sound on Dec. 10, 2018.

  • OCEAN MONITORING. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski is working with other senators to block the Trump administration’s plans to dismantle an ocean monitoring system.
Anchorage police responded to a report of shots fired near Bragaw Street and Reka Drive in the morning on May 19, 2026. An armed man was shot and killed by three officers, police say.
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media
Anchorage police responded to a report of shots fired near Bragaw Street and Reka Drive in the morning on May 19, 2026. An armed man was shot and killed by three officers, police say.

  • CRISIS RESPONSE. Alaska Public Media’s Hannah Flor looks at how a crisis response team embedded in the Anchorage Police and Fire Departments frees them up to focus on crimes and medical emergencies.
  • DOME TRAIL BEAR ATTACK. A bicyclist on the Dome Trail near Stuckagain Heights survives a bear attack.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride