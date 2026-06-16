© 2026 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published June 16, 2026 at 9:55 AM AKDT
Lori Price and her three-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, Chaos.Lori Price.
Lori Price
Lori Price and her three-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, Chaos.Lori Price.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

The Alaska Election Division makes it official: It says Dan J. Sullivan (left) can’t run against Sen. Dan S. Sullivan (right).
Alaska Public Media
The Alaska Election Division makes it official: It says Dan J. Sullivan (left) can’t run against Sen. Dan S. Sullivan (right).

TWO DANS. The head of Alaska’s Division of Elections has ruled that a Petersburg man with the same name as Senator Dan Sullivan can’t be on the ballot. She called the filing an attempt to mislead voters.

WASILLA NEUROLOGIST.A former Wasilla doctor is sent to prison after being convicted of child pornography charges.

ATV BAN LIFTED. Residents of Anuktuvuk Pass can now use four wheelers to subsistence hunt in the Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve.

BEAR MAULING. A German Short Haired Pointer named Chaos: HJow the dog and its owner survived a bear attack near Cooper Landing.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride