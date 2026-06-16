KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

KNBA’s Top Stories:

Alaska Public Media The Alaska Election Division makes it official: It says Dan J. Sullivan (left) can’t run against Sen. Dan S. Sullivan (right).

TWO DANS. The head of Alaska’s Division of Elections has ruled that a Petersburg man with the same name as Senator Dan Sullivan can’t be on the ballot. She called the filing an attempt to mislead voters.

WASILLA NEUROLOGIST.A former Wasilla doctor is sent to prison after being convicted of child pornography charges.

ATV BAN LIFTED. Residents of Anuktuvuk Pass can now use four wheelers to subsistence hunt in the Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve.

BEAR MAULING. A German Short Haired Pointer named Chaos: HJow the dog and its owner survived a bear attack near Cooper Landing.