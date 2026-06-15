KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, June 15, 2026

KNBA's Top Stories:

PETERSBURG DAN. The Alaska Division of Elections says Petersburg’s Dan Sullivan is not eligible to run for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Dan Sullivan.

AK LNG LEGISLATION. The State Senate takes up natural gas line legislation today, on the heels of a bill the House passed last week giving the Alaska LNG project a tax break.

House Committee on Natural Resources YouTube. Haven Harris testifies to the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources Feb. 3, 2026.

GOVERNMENT CONTRACTING: Big changes proposed for the Small Business Administration’s 8A Government Contracting program. What’s the impact on tribes and Alaska Native corporations that depend upon this program?

Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO Chloey Cavanaugh holds the first issue of the Black and White Raven Company Magazine, which is in full color. June 10, 2026.

INDIGENOUS MAGAZINE.The Black and White Raven Company Magazine debuted in Juneau, featuring the work of Indigenous writers and artists.

KUAC A group of bison in Delta Junction in the winter of 2021, walking on the road to avoid deep snow.

BISON.Wildlife managers propose expanding bison habitat near Delta.