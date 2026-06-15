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KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, June 15, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published June 15, 2026 at 8:25 AM AKDT
A demonstrator holds a protest sign in support of Dan J. Sullivan of Petersburg after the Alaska Division of Elections issued a preliminary decision to remove the candidate from the ballot on June 12, 2026.
James Brooks/Alaska Beacon
A demonstrator holds a protest sign in support of Dan J. Sullivan of Petersburg after the Alaska Division of Elections issued a preliminary decision to remove the candidate from the ballot on June 12, 2026.

KNBA's Top Stories:

PETERSBURG DAN. The Alaska Division of Elections says Petersburg’s Dan Sullivan is not eligible to run for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Dan Sullivan.

AK LNG LEGISLATION. The State Senate takes up natural gas line legislation today, on the heels of a bill the House passed last week giving the Alaska LNG project a tax break.

Haven Harris testifies to the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources Feb. 3, 2026.
House Committee on Natural Resources YouTube.
Haven Harris testifies to the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources Feb. 3, 2026.

GOVERNMENT CONTRACTING: Big changes proposed for the Small Business Administration’s 8A Government Contracting program. What’s the impact on tribes and Alaska Native corporations that depend upon this program?

Chloey Cavanaugh holds the first issue of the Black and White Raven Company Magazine, which is in full color. June 10, 2026.
Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO
Chloey Cavanaugh holds the first issue of the Black and White Raven Company Magazine, which is in full color. June 10, 2026.

INDIGENOUS MAGAZINE.The Black and White Raven Company Magazine debuted in Juneau, featuring the work of Indigenous writers and artists.

A group of bison in Delta Junction in the winter of 2021, walking on the road to avoid deep snow.
KUAC
A group of bison in Delta Junction in the winter of 2021, walking on the road to avoid deep snow.

BISON.Wildlife managers propose expanding bison habitat near Delta.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride