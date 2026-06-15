KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, June 15, 2026
KNBA's Top Stories:
PETERSBURG DAN. The Alaska Division of Elections says Petersburg’s Dan Sullivan is not eligible to run for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Dan Sullivan.
AK LNG LEGISLATION. The State Senate takes up natural gas line legislation today, on the heels of a bill the House passed last week giving the Alaska LNG project a tax break.
GOVERNMENT CONTRACTING: Big changes proposed for the Small Business Administration’s 8A Government Contracting program. What’s the impact on tribes and Alaska Native corporations that depend upon this program?
INDIGENOUS MAGAZINE.The Black and White Raven Company Magazine debuted in Juneau, featuring the work of Indigenous writers and artists.
BISON.Wildlife managers propose expanding bison habitat near Delta.