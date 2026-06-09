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KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

KNBA | By Alena Naiden
Published June 9, 2026 at 9:32 AM AKDT
Houses and other buildings sit jumbled and surrounded by debris in Kipnuk on Sunday, Oct. 19, a week after the remnants of Typhoon Halong brought record flooding and high winds.
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Houses and other buildings sit jumbled and surrounded by debris in Kipnuk on Sunday, Oct. 19, a week after the remnants of Typhoon Halong brought record flooding and high winds.
  • A wildfire near the Northwest Arctic village of Ambler was estimated at 1,500 acres on June 8.
  • A sale on oil and gas drilling rights in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge garnered more than $3.7 million dollars in winning bids, according to an announcement last week from the federal Bureau of Land Management. Observers say the sale failed to catch the attention of the North Slope’s biggest players.
  • The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a disaster declaration for the Native Village of Kipnuk but the tribe said it’s too soon to say whether that will help repair infrastructure damaged by the remnants of Typhoon Halong.
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Alena Naiden
Alena Naiden is an Alaska Desk and KNBA reporter who focuses on rural and Indigenous communities in the Arctic and around the state.
See stories by Alena Naiden