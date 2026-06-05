KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, June 5, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
- DAN SULLIVAN. Sen. Dan Sullivan breaks his silence with a series of unexpected votes against key Trump priorities.
- DOUBLE DAN. Voters could be seeing double on the ballot. A man from Petersburg, who is also named Dan Sullivan, has decided to challenge Alaska’s sitting senator, Dan Sullivan.
- BLOOD SHORTAGE. Blood Bank of Alaska is dealing with its worst shortage of donated blood in at least the last 15 years.
- MAMA MOOSE ON THE LOOSE. A reminder: It’s calving season and protective moose mamas need their space.