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KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, June 5, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published June 5, 2026 at 11:59 AM AKDT
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan at the Alaska State Capitol in February 2026.
Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan at the Alaska State Capitol in February 2026.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

  • DAN SULLIVAN. Sen. Dan Sullivan breaks his silence with a series of unexpected votes against key Trump priorities.
  • DOUBLE DAN. Voters could be seeing double on the ballot. A man from Petersburg, who is also named Dan Sullivan, has decided to challenge Alaska’s sitting senator, Dan Sullivan.
Dan Sullivan smiles for a photo at Petersburg’s Airport Bypass Road on June 2, 2026. (Taylor Heckart/KFSK)
Taylor Heckart/KFSK
Dan Sullivan smiles for a photo at Petersburg’s Airport Bypass Road on June 2, 2026. (Taylor Heckart/KFSK)

  • BLOOD SHORTAGE. Blood Bank of Alaska is dealing with its worst shortage of donated blood in at least the last 15 years.
A baby moose eats a plant in the early morning hours on May 11, 2026 in Anchorage's U-Med neighborhood.
Ava White/Alaska Public Media
A baby moose eats a plant in the early morning hours on May 11, 2026 in Anchorage's U-Med neighborhood.

  • MAMA MOOSE ON THE LOOSE. A reminder: It’s calving season and protective moose mamas need their space.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride