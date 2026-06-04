KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, June 4, 2026
KNBA's Top Stories:
- PERMANENT FUND. In his battle to separate himself from 17 other candidates in the governor’s race, former Gov. Bill Walker has a proposal that may help him stand out from the pack. He says Alaskans should consider cashing out the Permanent Fund and distribute a final pay-out of $10,000 per Alaskan.
- GASLINE COSTS. The developer for the Alaska Liquified Natural Gas project has finally given the legislature a cost estimate for a proposed pipeline project, one that lawmakers meeting in Special session this week have been waiting for.
- DONLIN MINE: A Bethel-based tribe and the state squared off in the State Supreme Court yesterday over the proposed Donlin Creek Mine.
- OCEAN MONITORING. One of the oldest ocean observation stations in the Gulf of Alaska is slated to be dismantled as part of a Trump administration rollback of federal science programs.
- CONFISCATED WILDLIFE: From shark fins to giant spiders from India, federal wildlife investigators never know what they’ll find next at airports around Alaska.