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KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, June 4, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published June 4, 2026 at 9:10 AM AKDT
Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend office in Juneau.
Skip Gray, KTOO
Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend office in Juneau.

KNBA's Top Stories:

  • PERMANENT FUND. In his battle to separate himself from 17 other candidates in the governor’s race, former Gov. Bill Walker has a proposal that may help him stand out from the pack. He says Alaskans should consider cashing out the Permanent Fund and distribute a final pay-out of $10,000 per Alaskan.
An LNG tanker fills up at the ConocoPhillips liquid natural gas export facility in Nikiski, Alaska, which was mothballed in 2017 amid declining gas production in Cook Inlet
Courtesy of Conoco Phillips
An LNG tanker fills up at the ConocoPhillips liquid natural gas export facility in Nikiski, Alaska, which was mothballed in 2017 amid declining gas production in Cook Inlet

  • GASLINE COSTS. The developer for the Alaska Liquified Natural Gas project has finally given the legislature a cost estimate for a proposed pipeline project, one that lawmakers meeting in Special session this week have been waiting for.
  • DONLIN MINE: A Bethel-based tribe and the state squared off in the State Supreme Court yesterday over the proposed Donlin Creek Mine.
Researchers recover an old mooring from Ocean Station Papa during an Ocean Observatories Initiative expedition.
Rebecca Travis/WHOI

Researchers recover an old mooring from Ocean Station Papa during an Ocean Observatories Initiative expedition.

  • OCEAN MONITORING. One of the oldest ocean observation stations in the Gulf of Alaska is slated to be dismantled as part of a Trump administration rollback of federal science programs.
Officials seized over 50,000 dried shark fins, weighing more than 1,6000 pounds and valued at over $1 million.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Officials seized over 50,000 dried shark fins, weighing more than 1,6000 pounds and valued at over $1 million.

  • CONFISCATED WILDLIFE: From shark fins to giant spiders from India, federal wildlife investigators never know what they’ll find next at airports around Alaska.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride