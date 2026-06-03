KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, June 3, 2026
KNBA's Top Stories:
- FEMA REJECTS REIMBURSEMENT: The Federal Government has rejected the state of Alaska’s request for cost reimbursement to cover millions in damages caused by last October’s storms in Western Alaska.
- “CELEBRATION” GETS UNDERWAY: Juneau’s celebration of Southeast Alaska Indigenous cultures gets underway today. It’s an event that brings not only dancers and drummers but canoes with paddlers that have journeyed hundreds of miles to attend.
- REMEMBERING ROBERT NICK. Robert Nick of Nunapitchuk was remembered for a life of public service in the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta.