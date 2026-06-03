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KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published June 3, 2026 at 10:57 AM AKDT
At a memorial service on Monday, Robert Nick was remembered for bringing Yup'ik values to his work on numerous boards and commissions that brought many improvements to the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta.
Courtesy of Nick Family
At a memorial service on Monday, Robert Nick was remembered for bringing Yup'ik values to his work on numerous boards and commissions that brought many improvements to the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta.

KNBA's Top Stories:

  • FEMA REJECTS REIMBURSEMENT: The Federal Government has rejected the state of Alaska’s request for cost reimbursement to cover millions in damages caused by last October’s storms in Western Alaska.
Houses and other buildings sit jumbled and surrounded by debris in Kipnuk on Sunday, Oct. 19, a week after the remnants of Typhoon Halong brought record flooding and high winds.
Eric Stone
/
Alaska Public Media
Houses and other buildings sit jumbled and surrounded by debris in Kipnuk on Sunday, Oct. 19, a week after the remnants of Typhoon Halong brought record flooding and high winds.

  • “CELEBRATION” GETS UNDERWAY: Juneau’s celebration of Southeast Alaska Indigenous cultures gets underway today. It’s an event that brings not only dancers and drummers but canoes with paddlers that have journeyed hundreds of miles to attend.
Paddlers arrive at Auke Recreation Area from across Southeast Alaska and Canada for Celebration on June 2, 2026.
(Photo by Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO)
Paddlers arrive at Auke Recreation Area from across Southeast Alaska and Canada for Celebration on June 2, 2026.

  • REMEMBERING ROBERT NICK. Robert Nick of Nunapitchuk was remembered for a life of public service in the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride