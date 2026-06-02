KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, June 2, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
- ELECTION FILINGS. Maybe the biggest news after yesterday’s deadline for filing for statewide office isn’t who will be on the ballot but who won’t be. A few surprises in the gubernatorial and legislative races.
- NO MEET-AND GREET. Kodiak constituents were disappointed that Sen. Dan Sullivan and Congressman Nick Begich did not hold a meet-and-greet during last month's crab festival.
- EILSON F-15. An F-15 pilot aborted takeoff at Eielson Air Force Base on Friday during a Red Flag training exercise.
- REMEMBERING JIMMY STOTTS. The legacy of Jimmy Stotts, a longtime Inuit Circumpolar Council leader, who worked at an international level on whaling and other Indigenous issues.