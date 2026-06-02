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KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published June 2, 2026 at 9:37 AM AKDT
Kodiak residents were disappointed that Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Congressman Nick Begich III (R-Alaska) did not hold a meet-and-greet during the crab festival over the Memorial Day weekend.
Alaska Public Media
Kodiak residents were disappointed that Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Congressman Nick Begich III (R-Alaska) did not hold a meet-and-greet during the crab festival over the Memorial Day weekend.

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Voters cast their ballots in the 2022 primary election in Anchorage on Aug. 16, 2022.
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media
Voters cast their ballots in the 2022 primary election in Anchorage on Aug. 16, 2022.

  • NO MEET-AND GREET. Kodiak constituents were disappointed that Sen. Dan Sullivan and Congressman Nick Begich did not hold a meet-and-greet during last month's crab festival.
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Jimmy Stotts is remembered as a statesman and advocate for Arctic peoples.
Courtesy of Inuit Circumpoloar Council
Jimmy Stotts is remembered as a statesman and advocate for Arctic peoples.

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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride