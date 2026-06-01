© 2026 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, June 1, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published June 1, 2026 at 9:02 AM AKDT
Rep. Bryce Edgmon, right, discusses school funding with Sen. Lyman Hoffman at Unalaska's Aleutian Regional Community Conference, Aug. 13. Hoffman has endorsed Edgmon's bid as his successor.
Albert Burnham-City of Unalaska
Rep. Bryce Edgmon, right, discusses school funding with Sen. Lyman Hoffman at Unalaska's Aleutian Regional Community Conference, Aug. 13. Hoffman has endorsed Edgmon's bid as his successor.

KNBA's Top Stories:

  • ELECTION DEADLINE: The deadline for filing for statewide office is 5:00 p.m. Until then, there’s a lot up in the air about the governor’s race that has now grown to 20 candidates. Former state senator Lesil McGuire is the latest to jump into the fray. Will the field get bigger or will some drop out?

    Former state senator Lesil McGuire spent 16 years representing Anchorage in the House and the Senate. The Republican filed a letter of intent to run for Governor. She says she is considering changing her party affiliation.
    Alaska Beacon
    Former state senator Lesil McGuire spent 16 years representing Anchorage in the House and the Senate. The Republican filed a letter of intent to run for Governor. She says she is considering changing her party affiliation.

  • MEDA DEWITT: The only Alaska Native candidate to file for Alaska governor, Meda DeWitt, has selected Chris Steere, an Inupiat, as her running mate. DeWitt's campaign says if elected, they would be the first all Alaska Native ticket in history.
Meda DeWitt, an Independent candidate for governor, announces her running mate, Chris Steere. DeWitt's campaign says if the two are elected, they would be the first all-Native ticket in Alaska history.
DeWitt Campaign
Meda DeWitt, an Independent candidate for governor, announces her running mate, Chris Steere. DeWitt's campaign says if the two are elected, they would be the first all-Native ticket in Alaska history.

  • BRYCE EDGMON. House Speaker Bryce Edgmon is jumping from the House to the Senate in a bid for Sen. Lyman Hoffman’s Senate Seat.
Dancers fill the stage at Centennial Hall during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
Claire Larson/KTOO
Dancers fill the stage at Centennial Hall during a processional and grand entrance for Celebration in Juneau on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

  • CELEBRATION. Thousands converge in Juneau this week for Celebration 2026, a week that showcases the Indigenous cultures of Southeast Alaska.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride