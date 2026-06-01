KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, June 1, 2026
KNBA's Top Stories:
ELECTION DEADLINE: The deadline for filing for statewide office is 5:00 p.m. Until then, there’s a lot up in the air about the governor’s race that has now grown to 20 candidates. Former state senator Lesil McGuire is the latest to jump into the fray. Will the field get bigger or will some drop out?
- MEDA DEWITT: The only Alaska Native candidate to file for Alaska governor, Meda DeWitt, has selected Chris Steere, an Inupiat, as her running mate. DeWitt's campaign says if elected, they would be the first all Alaska Native ticket in history.
- BRYCE EDGMON. House Speaker Bryce Edgmon is jumping from the House to the Senate in a bid for Sen. Lyman Hoffman’s Senate Seat.
- CELEBRATION. Thousands converge in Juneau this week for Celebration 2026, a week that showcases the Indigenous cultures of Southeast Alaska.