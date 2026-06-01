KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, June 1, 2026

ELECTION DEADLINE: The deadline for filing for statewide office is 5:00 p.m. Until then, there’s a lot up in the air about the governor’s race that has now grown to 20 candidates. Former state senator Lesil McGuire is the latest to jump into the fray. Will the field get bigger or will some drop out?

Alaska Beacon Former state senator Lesil McGuire spent 16 years representing Anchorage in the House and the Senate. The Republican filed a letter of intent to run for Governor. She says she is considering changing her party affiliation.