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KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, May 29, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published May 29, 2026 at 11:04 AM AKDT
Presenter Christina Love asked the audience to try an exercise to keep from being overwhelmed by emotions. She asked them to put one hand on the heart and the other on the stomach, and then breathe deeply. aCourtesy of Alaska MMIWG2s Working Group. Photo by Andrés Javier Camacho
Courtesy of Alaska MMIWG2s Working Group-Andrés Javier Camacho
Presenter Christina Love asked the audience to try an exercise to keep from being overwhelmed by emotions. She asked them to put one hand on the heart and the other on the stomach, and then breathe deeply.

KNBA's Top Stories:

  • BILL WALKER. The crowded race for governor could get a little more crowded. Former Governor Bill Walker is looking at jumping into the fray.

  • TOM BEGICH CAMPAIGN. Democrat Tom Begich picks his running mate in his bid for governor.
Christina Love delivers keynote speech to the Alaska MMIP Justice Summit on May 28, 2026 at the Dena'ina Center in Anchorage. Courtesy of the Alaska MMIWG2s Working Group. Photo by Andrés Javier Camacho
Courtesy of the Alaska MMIWG2s Working Group- Andrés Javier Camacho
Christina Love delivers keynote speech to the Alaska MMIP Justice Summit on May 28, 2026 at the Dena'ina Center in Anchorage. Courtesy of the Alaska MMIWG2s Working Group. Photo by Andrés Javier Camacho

  • MMIP SUMMIT. The state’s first summit on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People searches for answers that embrace the heart, as well as the mind.

  • WHALES AND ICE. The Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden looks at how thin ice on the North Slope has led to a late whaling season. The Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden looks at how

  • ANCESTRAL ECHOES CANOE.A canoe carrying twelve paddlers takes off on a journey from Sitka to Juneau, as part of Juneau’s “Celebration” gathering.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride