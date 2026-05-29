KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, May 29, 2026
KNBA's Top Stories:
- BILL WALKER. The crowded race for governor could get a little more crowded. Former Governor Bill Walker is looking at jumping into the fray.
- TOM BEGICH CAMPAIGN. Democrat Tom Begich picks his running mate in his bid for governor.
- MMIP SUMMIT. The state’s first summit on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People searches for answers that embrace the heart, as well as the mind.
- WHALES AND ICE. The Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden looks at how thin ice on the North Slope has led to a late whaling season. The Alaska Desk’s Alena Naiden looks at how
- ANCESTRAL ECHOES CANOE.A canoe carrying twelve paddlers takes off on a journey from Sitka to Juneau, as part of Juneau’s “Celebration” gathering.