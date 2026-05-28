KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, May 28, 2026
Some of KNBA’s top stories today: Several organizations that advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People team up to hold their first statewide summit in Anchorage. For the first time in 17 years, state lawmakers pass an increase to state unemployment benefits. The FAA fines Alaska Airlines. And in South Naknek, you don't catch a bus to go to school, but ride on an airplane.
KNBA’s Top Stories:
- MMIP SUMMIT. Several organizations that advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People team up to hold their first statewide summit in Anchorage.
- UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS: For the first time in 17 years, state lawmakers pass an increase to state unemployment benefits.
- ALASKA AIRLINES FINED.Have you ever been seated next to an intoxicated passenger on an airline flight?Turns out, that’s against the law. After investigating 11 alleged cases, the FAA has fined Alaska Airlines.
- FLY TO SCHOOL. When it comes to transportation to and from school, most kids ride the bus. But in one Bristol Bay community, the trip involves a flight across the river.
- UAF CHANCELLOR. The University of Alaska Fairbanks has a new chancellor with roots in Alaska and a military background.