© 2026 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, May 28, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published May 28, 2026 at 9:53 AM AKDT
Marilyn Balluta drums for dance group, Nuvendaltun Ch'naqa K'eljeshn, or Children of Nondalton Dancers. The group performed on the opening day of the Alaska MMIP Justice Summit at the Dena'ina Center on May 27, 2026.
Courtesy of MMIWG2s Alaska Working Group / Photographer-Jeff Chen
Marilyn Balluta drums for dance group, Nuvendaltun Ch'naqa K'eljeshn, or Children of Nondalton Dancers. The group performed on the opening day of the Alaska MMIP Justice Summit at the Dena'ina Center on May 27, 2026.

Some of KNBA’s top stories today: Several organizations that advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People team up to hold their first statewide summit in Anchorage. For the first time in 17 years, state lawmakers pass an increase to state unemployment benefits. The FAA fines Alaska Airlines. And in South Naknek, you don't catch a bus to go to school, but ride on an airplane.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

  • MMIP SUMMIT. Several organizations that advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People team up to hold their first statewide summit in Anchorage.
  • UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS: For the first time in 17 years, state lawmakers pass an increase to state unemployment benefits.
  • ALASKA AIRLINES FINED.Have you ever been seated next to an intoxicated passenger on an airline flight?Turns out, that’s against the law. After investigating 11 alleged cases, the FAA has fined Alaska Airlines.
  • FLY TO SCHOOL. When it comes to transportation to and from school, most kids ride the bus. But in one Bristol Bay community, the trip involves a flight across the river.

  • UAF CHANCELLOR. The University of Alaska Fairbanks has a new chancellor with roots in Alaska and a military background.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride