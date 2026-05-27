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KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, May 27, 2028

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published May 27, 2026 at 9:33 AM AKDT
Iḷisaġvik College's current campus on the northern side of Utqiaġvik.
Ravenna Koenig/Alaska Energy Desk
Iḷisaġvik College's current campus on the northern side of Utqiaġvik.

KNBA's Top Stories:

  • PEDESTRIAN FATAL. Anchorage saw its fourth pedestrian fatality of the year yesterday morning, after a man tried to cross the Glenn Highway and was struck by two vans.
  • FATAL COLLISION. Three people were killed in a crash on the Seward Highway near Portage involving a motorcycle and another car.
  • HOMELESS COUNT. The number of people needing shelter in Anchorage have gone down.
  • ILISAĠVIK COLLEGE. The Ilisaġvik College is one step closer to getting a new campus.
  • BIRD TRAIL. A new map debuts today which spotlights some of the best birdwatching sites in Anchorage.
  • NOME BIKERS. There isn’t much room on the roadsides of Nome for bicyclers, but kids in the community cycled to school en masse, discovering safety in numbers.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride