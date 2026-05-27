KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, May 27, 2028
KNBA's Top Stories:
- PEDESTRIAN FATAL. Anchorage saw its fourth pedestrian fatality of the year yesterday morning, after a man tried to cross the Glenn Highway and was struck by two vans.
- FATAL COLLISION. Three people were killed in a crash on the Seward Highway near Portage involving a motorcycle and another car.
- HOMELESS COUNT. The number of people needing shelter in Anchorage have gone down.
- ILISAĠVIK COLLEGE. The Ilisaġvik College is one step closer to getting a new campus.
- BIRD TRAIL. A new map debuts today which spotlights some of the best birdwatching sites in Anchorage.
- NOME BIKERS. There isn’t much room on the roadsides of Nome for bicyclers, but kids in the community cycled to school en masse, discovering safety in numbers.