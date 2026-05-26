KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, May 26, 2026.
KNBA's Top Stories:
- UTQIAGVIK SHOOTING.A man died after an officer-involved shooting in Utqiagvik on Saturay.
- LYN ARY PARK SHOOTING.Anchorage Police are investigating a shooting near Lyn Ary Park that injured a man.
- UA REGENTS DISCUSS AI POLICY. University of Alaska regents hear from faculty about the need for a more proactive policy on artificial intelligence.
- HALONG EVACUEES GRADUATE. From flood to graduation: Seven Southwest Alaska students celebrate hard-won milestone.