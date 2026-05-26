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KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published May 26, 2026 at 9:10 AM AKDT
Graduates from Kipnuk and Kwigillingok who were evacuated to Anchorage after October's storm. From left to right, Patty Fox, Cadence Mesak, Jason Dan Lewis, Charlie Paul, Miisaq Paul and Kenton Oscar (Erica Sharp, a graduate from Quinhagak, is not pictured here).
Matt Faubion, Alaska Public Media
Graduates from Kipnuk and Kwigillingok who were evacuated to Anchorage after October's storm. From left to right, Patty Fox, Cadence Mesak, Jason Dan Lewis, Charlie Paul, Miisaq Paul and Kenton Oscar (Erica Sharp, a graduate from Quinhagak, is not pictured here).

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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride