© 2026 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, May 22, 2026.

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published May 22, 2026 at 8:02 AM AKDT
A truck fuels up at the Crowley gas station in Bethel on May 15, 2026.
Evan Erickson, KYUK
A truck fuels up at the Crowley gas station in Bethel on May 15, 2026.

KNBA’S Top Stories:

  • RURAL FUEL PRICES. As barges head to Rural Alaska to make fuel deliveries, communities are bracing for skyrocketing lprices. KYUK’s Evan Erickson looks at what that could mean for local governments and schools.
  • ANCHORAGE AIRPORT DELAYS. The TSA reports long security lines due to problems with its screening equipment at the Anchorage airport.
  • HOONAH VET HONORED. After more than 50 years, an Alaska Native Vietnam veteran finally gets the welcome home he never received.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride