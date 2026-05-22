KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, May 22, 2026.
KNBA’S Top Stories:
- RURAL FUEL PRICES. As barges head to Rural Alaska to make fuel deliveries, communities are bracing for skyrocketing lprices. KYUK’s Evan Erickson looks at what that could mean for local governments and schools.
- ANCHORAGE AIRPORT DELAYS. The TSA reports long security lines due to problems with its screening equipment at the Anchorage airport.
- HOONAH VET HONORED. After more than 50 years, an Alaska Native Vietnam veteran finally gets the welcome home he never received.