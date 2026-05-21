KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, May 21, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
- LEGISLATURE ADJOURNS. The legislature wrapped up its regular session last night, but are already back at it today, after the governor called a Special Session to tackle his gas pipeline tax.
- VILLAGE RELOCATION RESOLUTION. Efforts are underway in Juneau and Washington, D.C., to bring more help to two villages hit by last fall’s storm.
- SIKULIAQ EXHIBIT. Step aboard an Arctic research ship—without leaving Anchorage. A new exhibit at the Anchorage Museum lets you see and hear what scientists experience on the Sikuliaq.