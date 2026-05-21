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KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, May 21, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published May 21, 2026 at 6:27 AM AKDT
House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, stands to applaud the House pages, staff and clerks at the end of the 34th Legislative session on May 20, 2026.
Corinne Smith, Alaska Beacon
House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, stands to applaud the House pages, staff and clerks at the end of the 34th Legislative session on May 20, 2026.

KNBA’s Top Stories:

  • LEGISLATURE ADJOURNS. The legislature wrapped up its regular session last night, but are already back at it today, after the governor called a Special Session to tackle his gas pipeline tax.
  • VILLAGE RELOCATION RESOLUTION. Efforts are underway in Juneau and Washington, D.C., to bring more help to two villages hit by last fall’s storm.
  • SIKULIAQ EXHIBIT. Step aboard an Arctic research ship—without leaving Anchorage. A new exhibit at the Anchorage Museum lets you see and hear what scientists experience on the Sikuliaq.

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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride