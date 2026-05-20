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KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published May 20, 2026 at 7:50 AM AKDT
Anchorage police responded to a report of shots fired near Bragaw Street and Reka Drive in the morning on May 19, 2026. Police say an armed man was shot and killed by three officers.
Matt Faubion, Alaska Public Media
Anchorage police responded to a report of shots fired near Bragaw Street and Reka Drive in the morning on May 19, 2026. Police say an armed man was shot and killed by three officers.

KNBA'S Top Stories:

  • APD SHOOTING. Anchorage Police shot and killed an armed man in East Anchorage yesterday, the fourth officer involved shooting of the year.
  • GAS TAX. Governor Mike Dunleavy has called a special session to deal with the natural gas pipeline tax.
  • TRUMP ELECTION STRATEGY. Sen. Lisa Murkowski predicts that Trump’s push to oust Republican critics will fail.
  • ANCHORAGE WILDFIRE. A five-acre fire in South Anchorage on Tuesday signals the start of the wildfire season.
  • YUKON FLOODING. Break-up on the Yukon River brings flood waters to Holy Cross and the threat of flooding to Russian Mission.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride