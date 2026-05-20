KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
KNBA'S Top Stories:
- APD SHOOTING. Anchorage Police shot and killed an armed man in East Anchorage yesterday, the fourth officer involved shooting of the year.
- GAS TAX. Governor Mike Dunleavy has called a special session to deal with the natural gas pipeline tax.
- TRUMP ELECTION STRATEGY. Sen. Lisa Murkowski predicts that Trump’s push to oust Republican critics will fail.
- ANCHORAGE WILDFIRE. A five-acre fire in South Anchorage on Tuesday signals the start of the wildfire season.
- YUKON FLOODING. Break-up on the Yukon River brings flood waters to Holy Cross and the threat of flooding to Russian Mission.