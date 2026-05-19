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KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published May 19, 2026 at 9:33 AM AKDT
A floral tribute to Kelly Hunt, amid offerings of comfort to her friends and loved ones, left near where her remains were found on Lois Drive on April 28, 2026.
Rhonda McBride
A floral tribute to Kelly Hunt, amid offerings of comfort to her friends and loved ones, left near where her remains were found on Lois Drive on April 28, 2026.

KNBA's Top Stories:

  • KELLY HUNT: nchorage police say the death of Kelly Hunt, a missing Shaktoolik student who had been missing for months, is a tragedy — but so far, not a crime.
Alexis Savage and Antonia Commack, advocates for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People, reflect on a roadside memorial on Lois Drive that sprang up to remember Kelly Hunt.
Rhonda McBride
Alexis Savage and Antonia Commack, advocates for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People, reflect on a roadside memorial on Lois Drive that sprang up to remember Kelly Hunt.

  • ANCHORAGE POLICE COMMISSION: The Anchorage Assembly is set to vote on a measure that would reactivate its public safety commission — made up of more diverse members and more influence — but some say it doesn’t go far enough.
  • PIKKA OIL. Oil from the North Slope’s Pikka field is now flowing through the Trans Alaska Pipeline on its way to market.
  • MEASLES. Tests results from a possible case of measles exposure in Sitka came back negative.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride