KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
KNBA's Top Stories:
- KELLY HUNT: nchorage police say the death of Kelly Hunt, a missing Shaktoolik student who had been missing for months, is a tragedy — but so far, not a crime.
- ANCHORAGE POLICE COMMISSION: The Anchorage Assembly is set to vote on a measure that would reactivate its public safety commission — made up of more diverse members and more influence — but some say it doesn’t go far enough.
- PIKKA OIL. Oil from the North Slope’s Pikka field is now flowing through the Trans Alaska Pipeline on its way to market.
- MEASLES. Tests results from a possible case of measles exposure in Sitka came back negative.