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KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, May 18, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published May 18, 2026 at 7:40 AM AKDT
The Alaska State Capitol is illuminated by sunlight on Feb. 14, 2025.
Eric Stone, Alaska Public Media
The Alaska State Capitol is illuminated by sunlight on Feb. 14, 2025.

KNBA’S Top Stories:

LEGISLATURE’S FINAL STRETCH. Alaska lawmakers race against the clock this week, as the Legislature’s regular session set to end by Wednesday night. 

ANCHORAGE BUILDING CODE: Amid a major housing shortage, Anchorage city planners hope to make construction cheaper with a newly updated building code.

SITKA MEASLES. Lab results are expected today, after a possible case of measles was reported in a Sitka clinic last week.

DISASTER EVACUEES GRADUATION.A storm forced them from their homes — but not from finishing high school. Seven Southwest Alaska seniors graduate tonight in Anchorage.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride