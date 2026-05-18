KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, May 18, 2026

KNBA’S Top Stories:

LEGISLATURE’S FINAL STRETCH. Alaska lawmakers race against the clock this week, as the Legislature’s regular session set to end by Wednesday night.

ANCHORAGE BUILDING CODE: Amid a major housing shortage, Anchorage city planners hope to make construction cheaper with a newly updated building code.

SITKA MEASLES. Lab results are expected today, after a possible case of measles was reported in a Sitka clinic last week.

DISASTER EVACUEES GRADUATION.A storm forced them from their homes — but not from finishing high school. Seven Southwest Alaska seniors graduate tonight in Anchorage.