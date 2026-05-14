KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, May 14, 2026
KNBA's Top Stories:
- NATIVE CORPORATION FEDERAL CONTRACTS. Alaska lawmakers defend Native Corporation efforts to win federal contracts in the 8(a) Small Business Administration program.
- SCHOOL CLOSURES. The Anchorage School District could reverse plans to close three schools, depending on what the legislature does.
- CABBAGE: ALASKA STATE VEGETABLE? Could the giant green cabbage join the willow ptarmigan, king salmon and Sitka Spruce as an official Alaska state symbol.
- CANOE PADDLE CARVING.Students at a Juneau middle school get hands on experience carving Lingít canoe paddles.