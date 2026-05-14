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KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, May 14, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published May 14, 2026 at 8:21 AM AKDT
The Alaska State Capitol is illuminated by sunlight on Feb. 14, 2025.
Eric Stone, Alaska Public Media
The Alaska State Capitol is illuminated by sunlight on Feb. 14, 2025.

KNBA's Top Stories:

  • NATIVE CORPORATION FEDERAL CONTRACTS. Alaska lawmakers defend Native Corporation efforts to win federal contracts in the 8(a) Small Business Administration program.
  • SCHOOL CLOSURES. The Anchorage School District could reverse plans to close three schools, depending on what the legislature does.
The famous giant cabbages have been an icon at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer — but soon could become a state symbol.
Adelyn Baxter, KTOO
The famous giant cabbages have been an icon at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer — but soon could become a state symbol.

  • CABBAGE: ALASKA STATE VEGETABLE? Could the giant green cabbage join the willow ptarmigan, king salmon and Sitka Spruce as an official Alaska state symbol.
  • CANOE PADDLE CARVING.Students at a Juneau middle school get hands on experience carving Lingít canoe paddles.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride