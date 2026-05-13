© 2026 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published May 13, 2026 at 8:09 AM AKDT
Anchorage fire fighters put out small fire at a homeless camp.
Anchorage Fire Department-Facebook
Anchorage fire fighters put out small fire at a homeless camp.

KNBA's Top Stories:

  • ANCHORAGE WILDFIRE SEASON. The Anchorage Fire Department expects an average wildfire season, but “average” doesn’t mean risk free.
  • SENATE CAMPAIGN FUNDING. National Democrats reserve ten million dollars in Alaska TV ads, signaling a high‑stakes Senate race ahead.
  • PRESIDENT TRUMP: President Trump passes through Alaska enroute to a summit in China.
  • SERGIE AND THE SEAL. This summer, The Jungle Book  meets the Bering Sea—retold through a young Unangan hero named Sergie.
  • HAINES QUICKSHOP. Since fire swept across the waterfront in 2024, Haines had only one convenience store. When the store rebuilt and reopened last week, the whole town came to celebrate.
Newscasts
Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride