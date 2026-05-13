KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, May 13, 2026
KNBA's Top Stories:
- ANCHORAGE WILDFIRE SEASON. The Anchorage Fire Department expects an average wildfire season, but “average” doesn’t mean risk free.
- SENATE CAMPAIGN FUNDING. National Democrats reserve ten million dollars in Alaska TV ads, signaling a high‑stakes Senate race ahead.
- PRESIDENT TRUMP: President Trump passes through Alaska enroute to a summit in China.
- SERGIE AND THE SEAL. This summer, The Jungle Book meets the Bering Sea—retold through a young Unangan hero named Sergie.
- HAINES QUICKSHOP. Since fire swept across the waterfront in 2024, Haines had only one convenience store. When the store rebuilt and reopened last week, the whole town came to celebrate.