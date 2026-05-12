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KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published May 12, 2026 at 8:07 AM AKDT
The U.S. Marine Corps is looking to expand units and training in Alaska.
Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy-Marine Corps
The U.S. Marine Corps is looking to expand units and training in Alaska.

KNBA's Top Stories:

  • ALASKA MARINES. A small but significant shift for the Marine Corps in Alaska. Senator Dan Sullivan says new initiatives could bring more Marines north.

  • MARY PELTOLA SENATE CAMPAIGN. In her challenge against Senator Dan Sullivan, Mary Peltola launches an “affordability” campaign.

  • JUNEAU DOCK. Despite setbacks, Huna Totem says plans to open its new dock in Juneau are full steam ahead.

  • AQUACULTURE. Kodiak positions itself for an aquaculture boom.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride