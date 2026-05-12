KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

KNBA's Top Stories:



ALASKA MARINES. A small but significant shift for the Marine Corps in Alaska. Senator Dan Sullivan says new initiatives could bring more Marines north.

MARY PELTOLA SENATE CAMPAIGN. In her challenge against Senator Dan Sullivan, Mary Peltola launches an “affordability” campaign.

JUNEAU DOCK. Despite setbacks, Huna Totem says plans to open its new dock in Juneau are full steam ahead.

AQUACULTURE. Kodiak positions itself for an aquaculture boom.

