KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, May 11, 2026
KNBA's Top Stories:
- POLITICAL FORUM: Two challengers to Congressman Nick Begich, packed the Wilda Marston Theatre at the Lousacc Library on Saturday for what organizers dubbed a Congressional Town Hall. Anchorage Democrat Matthew Schultz and Bill Hill, an Independent from Naknek, held similar views but contrasted their different life experiences. Here's the full debate.
- DISASTER RESPONSE:A Congressional Field hearing in Bethel looks at why more than a thousand Alaskans are stillin limbo after being displaced after last fall’s devastating storm.
- ANCHORAGE TRAILS: Construction to connect two popular trails in Anchorage is set to begin this summer.