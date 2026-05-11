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KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, May 11, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published May 11, 2026 at 7:55 AM AKDT
Independent candidate Bill Hill (left) and Democrat Matthew Schultz took part in a cordial Congressional forum on Saturday, March 9 at the Loussac Library. Both candidates held similar views on issues but demonstrated different styles of speaking and life experiences.
Jeff Chen, Native Movement
Independent candidate Bill Hill (left) and Democrat Matthew Schultz took part in a cordial Congressional forum on Saturday, March 9 at the Loussac Library. Both candidates held similar views on issues but demonstrated different styles of speaking and life experiences.

KNBA's Top Stories:

  • POLITICAL FORUM: Two challengers to Congressman Nick Begich, packed the Wilda Marston Theatre at the Lousacc Library on Saturday for what organizers dubbed a Congressional Town Hall. Anchorage Democrat Matthew Schultz and Bill Hill, an Independent from Naknek, held similar views but contrasted their different life experiences. Here's the full debate.
  • DISASTER RESPONSE:A Congressional Field hearing in Bethel looks at why more than a thousand Alaskans are stillin limbo after being displaced after last fall’s devastating storm.
  • ANCHORAGE TRAILS: Construction to connect two popular trails in Anchorage is set to begin this summer.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride