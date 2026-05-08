KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, May 8, 2026.
KNBA's Top Stories:
- SENATE BUDGET: The Senate passed its budget, sending lawmakers into the final round of negotiations. Their proposal comes with a smaller Permanent Fund Dividend than the House version.
- ALASKA ECONOMY: New survey results show Alaskans’ confidence in the economy is at nearly the lowest point since the survey began 16 years ago.
- DOWNTOWN HOPE CENTER: The Downtown Hope Center is expanding in Anchorage, doubling its space and job training programs to help more people move out of homelessness.
- FINES FOR FEEDING WILDLIFE. Anchorage shares space with wildlife—but feeding them can now cost you.
- MOTHER’S DAY CELEBRATION. The Alaska Native Heritage Center kicks off its summer season with it's annual Mother’s Day celebration that includes Native dance performances and other cultural activities.