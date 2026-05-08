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KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, May 8, 2026.

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published May 8, 2026 at 9:53 AM AKDT
Downtown Hope Center is expanding and has been fundraising to buy the Plaza 201 office building next to its main women's shelter and soup kitchen.
Courtesy, Downtown Hope Center
Downtown Hope Center is expanding and has been fundraising to buy the Plaza 201 office building next to its main women's shelter and soup kitchen.

KNBA's Top Stories:

  • SENATE BUDGET: The Senate passed its budget, sending lawmakers into the final round of negotiations. Their proposal comes with a smaller Permanent Fund Dividend than the House version.
  • ALASKA ECONOMY: New survey results show Alaskans’ confidence in the economy is at nearly the lowest point since the survey began 16 years ago.
  • DOWNTOWN HOPE CENTER: The Downtown Hope Center is expanding in Anchorage, doubling its space and job training programs to help more people move out of homelessness.
  • FINES FOR FEEDING WILDLIFE. Anchorage shares space with wildlife—but feeding them can now cost you.
  • MOTHER’S DAY CELEBRATION. The Alaska Native Heritage Center kicks off its summer season with it's annual Mother’s Day celebration that includes Native dance performances and other cultural activities.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride