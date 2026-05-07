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KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, May 7, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published May 7, 2026 at 9:54 AM AKDT
Assist Secretary of Indian Affairs Billy Kirkland (left) seated next to Sen. Dan Sullivan and Cook Inlet Tribal Council President Gloria O'Neill at MMIP Summit in Anchorage on May 5, 2026.
Rhonda McBride
Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs Billy Kirkland (left) seated next to Sen. Dan Sullivan, as they listen to Cook Inlet Tribal Council President Gloria O'Neill at MMIP Summit in Anchorage on May 5, 2026.

KNBA Top Stories:

  • MMIP SUMMIT: Federal officials agree with advocates that the number of Alaska’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous People cases have reached a crisis point.
    Alaska Tribal leaders and Native organizations were invited to take part in a roundtable discussion on Missing and Murder Indigenous People , hosted by the Cook Inlet Tribal Council on May 5, 2026.
    Rhonda McBride
    Alaska Tribal leaders and Native organizations were invited to take part in a roundtable discussion on Missing and Murder Indigenous People , hosted by the Cook Inlet Tribal Council on May 5, 2026.

  • JUNEAU ASSAULTS: A series of assaults has Juneau on edge.

  • ANCHORAGE SHORT-TERM RENTALS. The Anchorage Assembly attempts to balance short term rentals with the city’s housing shortage.

  • ANCHORAGE AIR CARGO.The Anchorage Daily News reports on some surprising numbers on Anchorage’s status as an air cargo hub.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride