KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, May 7, 2026
KNBA Top Stories:
- MMIP SUMMIT: Federal officials agree with advocates that the number of Alaska’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous People cases have reached a crisis point.
JUNEAU ASSAULTS: A series of assaults has Juneau on edge.
ANCHORAGE SHORT-TERM RENTALS. The Anchorage Assembly attempts to balance short term rentals with the city’s housing shortage.
- ANCHORAGE AIR CARGO.The Anchorage Daily News reports on some surprising numbers on Anchorage’s status as an air cargo hub.