KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, May 6, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories:
- GAS TAX: The debate over how much to subsidize he gas pipeline dominates the final days of the legislative session.
- HALONG HEARING:Months after Typhoon Halong, Western Alaska villages are still rebuilding — and considering relocation. Community leaders speak out to some of the nation’s top federal officials at a hearing in Anchorage.
- NENANA ICE CLASSIC: The Nenana Ice Classic tripod has fallen — and this year’s timing surprised even the scientists