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KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published May 6, 2026 at 10:35 AM AKDT
Lucy Martin (left) and Kwigillingok Tribal Administrator Gavin Phillip discusses challenges the village faces due to ex-Typhoon Halong during an Anchorage roundtable on May 5, 2026.
Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media.
Lucy Martin (left) and Kwigillingok Tribal Administrator Gavin Phillip discusses challenges the village faces due to ex-Typhoon Halong during an Anchorage roundtable on May 5, 2026.

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  • HALONG HEARING:Months after Typhoon Halong, Western Alaska villages are still rebuilding — and considering relocation. Community leaders speak out to some of the nation’s top federal officials at a hearing in Anchorage.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride