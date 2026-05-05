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KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published May 5, 2026 at 9:16 AM AKDT
Alaska lawmakers failed to override the governor's veto of election reform legislation by only two votes.
Eric Stone, Alaska Public Media
Alaska lawmakers failed to override the governor's veto of election reform legislation by only two votes.

KNBA Top Stories:

  • ELECTION VETO OVERRIDE. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle voted to override the governor’s veto reform legislation but fell short by two votes.
  • AFN REACTION. The Alaska Federation of Natives called Monday’s failed veto override, a missed opportunity to remove barriers to voting for rural and Alaska Native communities.
  • ETSY FUR BAN.Alaska Native artists say Etsy’s new fur ban discriminates against them.
  • ATV ACCIDENTS. Teens in Alaska are getting hurt on ATVs at higher rates than any other age group. 
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride