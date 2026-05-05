KNBA WEBCAST: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
KNBA Top Stories:
- ELECTION VETO OVERRIDE. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle voted to override the governor’s veto reform legislation but fell short by two votes.
- AFN REACTION. The Alaska Federation of Natives called Monday’s failed veto override, a missed opportunity to remove barriers to voting for rural and Alaska Native communities.
- ETSY FUR BAN.Alaska Native artists say Etsy’s new fur ban discriminates against them.
- ATV ACCIDENTS. Teens in Alaska are getting hurt on ATVs at higher rates than any other age group.