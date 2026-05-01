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KNBA Webcast: Friday, May 1, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published May 1, 2026 at 1:53 PM AKDT
About 200 people gathered at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Rhonda McBride
About 200 people gathered at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous people.

KNBA’s Top Stories STORIES:

  • ELECTION REFORM BILL VETOED. The governor vetoes a bipartisan election reform bill. Now lawmakers are weighing an override vote—details ahead.”
  • MMIP MARCH: More than 200 gathered at the UAA Campus to bring attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women. LAWMAKER RAISES ALARM: Following the death of Kelly Hunt, Soldotna Representative Justin Ruffridge says Alaska is failing Alaska Native Women.
  • TROOPER LAWSUIT: A confidential informant is suing over a State Trooper reality TV show that she says put her life at risk. 
  • GOLDBELT TRAM INJURIES: A sudden stop on the Goldbelt Tram leaves riders injured.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride