KNBA Webcast: Friday, May 1, 2026
KNBA’s Top Stories STORIES:
- ELECTION REFORM BILL VETOED. The governor vetoes a bipartisan election reform bill. Now lawmakers are weighing an override vote—details ahead.”
- MMIP MARCH: More than 200 gathered at the UAA Campus to bring attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women. LAWMAKER RAISES ALARM: Following the death of Kelly Hunt, Soldotna Representative Justin Ruffridge says Alaska is failing Alaska Native Women.
- TROOPER LAWSUIT: A confidential informant is suing over a State Trooper reality TV show that she says put her life at risk.
- GOLDBELT TRAM INJURIES: A sudden stop on the Goldbelt Tram leaves riders injured.