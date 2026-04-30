KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, April 30, 2026
KNBA Top Stories:
- APD OFFICER FACES DUI CHARGE. A fellow officer reported it a month ago—now an Anchorage police officer is facing charges for driving his patrol car while drunk.
- ALASKA LNG PROJECT. Tax breaks for Alaska’s massive LNG project remain a work in progress. A new proposal in the House could avoid shifting the tax burden for communities impacted by the project.
- PENSION BILL PASSES HOUSE. A bill re-establishing a defined pension for teachers and other public employees is on its way to the governor.
- MMIP MARCH: A walk to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People is set for tonight at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
- MUSKOX POACHING. A herd of the muskox that ranges along the Kuskokwim River in Southwest Alaska is growing, but not yet large enough to allow legal hunts. State managers say poachers aren’t helping.