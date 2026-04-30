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KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, April 30, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published April 30, 2026 at 9:17 AM AKDT
Anchorage Police car on patrol.
Joey Mendolia, Alaska Public Media
Anchorage Police car on patrol.

KNBA Top Stories:

  • APD OFFICER FACES DUI CHARGE. A fellow officer reported it a month ago—now an Anchorage police officer is facing charges for driving his patrol car while drunk.
  • ALASKA LNG PROJECT. Tax breaks for Alaska’s massive LNG project remain a work in progress. A new proposal in the House could avoid shifting the tax burden for communities impacted by the project.
  • PENSION BILL PASSES HOUSE. A bill re-establishing a defined pension for teachers and other public employees is on its way to the governor.
  • MMIP MARCH: A walk to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People is set for tonight at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
  • MUSKOX POACHING. A herd of the muskox that ranges along the Kuskokwim River in Southwest Alaska is growing, but not yet large enough to allow legal hunts. State managers say poachers aren’t helping.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride