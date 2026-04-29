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KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published April 29, 2026 at 8:37 AM AKDT
Former Nome Judge Romano DeBenedetto
KNOM File Photo
Former Nome Judge Romano DeBenedetto

KNBA's Top Stories:

  • JUDICIAL MISCONDUCT INVESTIGATION:  A former Nome Superior Court judge faces new misconduct charges. Investigators say he intentionally misled investigators about online contact with sex workers. 
  • WEATHER CAMERAS: Communities were excited about federal money for new weather stations in Alaska, but so far, no word yet on where they will go –and with Alaska’s short construction season, that’s a problem.     
  • HUNGRY NORTHERN PIKE: New research on the Deshka Rivern shows that warmer weather means warmer water –which gives invasive northern pike a biological edge when it comes to gobbling up more juvenile salmon.  
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride