KNBA WEBCAST: Wednesday, April 29, 2026
KNBA's Top Stories:
- JUDICIAL MISCONDUCT INVESTIGATION: A former Nome Superior Court judge faces new misconduct charges. Investigators say he intentionally misled investigators about online contact with sex workers.
- WEATHER CAMERAS: Communities were excited about federal money for new weather stations in Alaska, but so far, no word yet on where they will go –and with Alaska’s short construction season, that’s a problem.
- HUNGRY NORTHERN PIKE: New research on the Deshka Rivern shows that warmer weather means warmer water –which gives invasive northern pike a biological edge when it comes to gobbling up more juvenile salmon.