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KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, April 27, 2026

KNBA
Published April 27, 2026 at 9:21 AM AKDT
A memorial to Kelly Hunt has sprung up near Lois Drive and 36th Avenue, where the search for the missing student ended on Monday, April 20, 2026.
Courtesy-Antonia Commack
A memorial to Kelly Hunt has sprung up near Lois Drive and 36th Avenue, where the search for the missing student ended on Monday, April 20, 2026.

KNBA Top Stories:

· A body found in a Spenard ravine last week has been identified as Kelly Hunt, a Shaktoolik college student missing since January.

· A former Juneau chiropractor facing multiple sexual assault charges could see his re-trial moved to Anchorage.

· In Southwest Alaska, a 3-year-old Goodnews Bay boy died after crashing through the ice and being trapped in a culvert.

· Anchorage pedestrian deaths are on the rise. New data shows where they happen and why.

· Janice Park wins her Midtown Anchorage Assembly seat by 26 votes.
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