KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, April 27, 2026

KNBA Top Stories:

· A body found in a Spenard ravine last week has been identified as Kelly Hunt, a Shaktoolik college student missing since January.

· A former Juneau chiropractor facing multiple sexual assault charges could see his re-trial moved to Anchorage.

· In Southwest Alaska, a 3-year-old Goodnews Bay boy died after crashing through the ice and being trapped in a culvert.

· Anchorage pedestrian deaths are on the rise. New data shows where they happen and why.

· Janice Park wins her Midtown Anchorage Assembly seat by 26 votes.