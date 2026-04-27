KNBA WEBCAST: Monday, April 27, 2026
KNBA Top Stories:
· A body found in a Spenard ravine last week has been identified as Kelly Hunt, a Shaktoolik college student missing since January.
· A former Juneau chiropractor facing multiple sexual assault charges could see his re-trial moved to Anchorage.
· In Southwest Alaska, a 3-year-old Goodnews Bay boy died after crashing through the ice and being trapped in a culvert.
· Anchorage pedestrian deaths are on the rise. New data shows where they happen and why.
· Janice Park wins her Midtown Anchorage Assembly seat by 26 votes.