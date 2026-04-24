KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, April 24, 2026
KNBA's Top Stories:
- The Senate Judiciary Committee questions the governor’s nominee for the Police Standards Council about social media posts on the Holocaust and other conspiracy theories
- National Democrats are moving big money into Alaska’s U.S. House race, booking millions in ads as they target Congressman Nick Begich — a sign they see an opening in Alaska.”
- After months without airline service, passengers from St. Paul Island are back in the air with new commercial flights.
- Deep budget cuts are taking a personal toll in Anchorage schools. At Bettye Davis East High School, students are losing the band director many say changed their lives.