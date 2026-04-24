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KNBA WEBCAST: Friday, April 24, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published April 24, 2026 at 9:23 AM AKDT
Arm patch on Alaska State Trooper uniform.
James Brooks, Alaska Beacon
Arm patch on Alaska State Trooper uniform.

KNBA's Top Stories:

  • The Senate Judiciary Committee questions the governor’s nominee for the Police Standards Council about social media posts on the Holocaust and other conspiracy theories
  • National Democrats are moving big money into Alaska’s U.S. House race, booking millions in ads as they target Congressman Nick Begich — a sign they see an opening in Alaska.”
  • After months without airline service, passengers from St. Paul Island are back in the air with new commercial flights.
  • Deep budget cuts are taking a personal toll in Anchorage schools. At Bettye Davis East High School, students are losing the band director many say changed their lives.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride