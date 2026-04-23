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KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, April 23, 2026

KNBA | By Rhonda McBride
Published April 23, 2026 at 8:22 AM AKDT
A view of Kotzebue one of the communities served by Quintillion’s fiber infrastructure, sits 26 miles above the Arctic Circle in Northwest Alaska. Quintillion's president, Mac McHale, says the company is proud of the system it built and will be in good hands with GCI.
Courtesy of GCI
A view of Kotzebue one of the communities served by Quintillion’s fiber infrastructure, sits 26 miles above the Arctic Circle in Northwest Alaska. Quintillion's president, Mac McHale, says the company is proud of the system it built and will be in good hands with GCI.

KNBA Top Stories:

  • GCI says its purchase of Quintillion will help to close the digital divide in Alaska and bring more reliable service. Quintillion says it's proud of the system it built, which will be in good hands with GCI.
  • A federal oil and gas lease sale is coming to the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Some see opportunity. Others fear impacts to their way of life.
  • An Israeli company called Moonshot has partnered with the Alaska Aerospace Corporation to bring an electromagnetic satellite launching system to Alaska.
  • A bill that would ban Alaska restaurants from serving food in styrofoam containers passed the House on Tuesday.
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Rhonda McBride
Rhonda McBride has a long history of working in both television and radio in Alaska, going back to 1988, when she was news director at KYUK, the public radio and TV stations in Bethel, which broadcast in both the English and Yup’ik languages.
See stories by Rhonda McBride