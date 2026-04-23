KNBA WEBCAST: Thursday, April 23, 2026
KNBA Top Stories:
- GCI says its purchase of Quintillion will help to close the digital divide in Alaska and bring more reliable service. Quintillion says it's proud of the system it built, which will be in good hands with GCI.
- A federal oil and gas lease sale is coming to the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Some see opportunity. Others fear impacts to their way of life.
- An Israeli company called Moonshot has partnered with the Alaska Aerospace Corporation to bring an electromagnetic satellite launching system to Alaska.
- A bill that would ban Alaska restaurants from serving food in styrofoam containers passed the House on Tuesday.